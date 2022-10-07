VENICE, Fla.—Even as the aid efforts continue and the rebuilding work begins for those whose lives were uprooted by Hurricane Ian a little more than a week ago, Jewish life has not stopped at Chabad of Venice, Fla.—bringing a much-needed sense of normalcy, continuity and hope to many who have never experienced a natural disaster of these proportions.

In recent days, from emotionally-charged Yom Kippur services to a sorrowful funeral and preparations for the joyous festival of Sukkot, Jewish life in Venice goes on with the help of Chabad directors Rabbi Sholom Ber and Chaya Rivka Schmerling

The following pictures were taken for Chabad.org by photographer Tzemach Weg, who flew down to Florida soon after the hurricane struck the state and has served as one of many volunteers helping with rescue and relief efforts.

Photos were taken before the outset and following the conclusion of Yom Kippur.

Chabad center , was still flooded before the holiday. (Credit: Much of the neighboring area, including outside the, was still flooded before the holiday. (Credit: Chabad .org/Tzemach Weg)

Women light candles at the start of the holiday. (Credit: Chabad.org/Tzemach Weg)

A Torah scroll taken to safety during the hurricane is returned to the synagogue. (Credit: Chabad.org/Tzemach Weg)

Congregrants applaud as the Torah scroll is returned safely to the ark. (Credit: Chabad.org/Tzemach Weg)

Rabbi Sholom Ber Schmerling makes havdalah after the conclusion of the Day of Atonement. (Credit: Chabad.org/Tzemach Weg)

Community members gather to break the fast in a tent outside the Chabad center . (Credit: Chabad.org/Tzemach Weg)

The next day, Rabbi Schmerling officiated at a funeral. (Credit: Chabad.org/Tzemach Weg)

Relief efforts continued right after Yom Kippur . (Credit: Chabad.org/Tzemach Weg)

The Chabad center is a focal point for community relief efforts. (Credit: Chabad.org/Tzemach Weg)

Families are volunteering to help distribute aid to their neighbors. (Credit: Chabad.org/Tzemach Weg)

Children participate in the mitzvah . (Credit: Chabad.org/Tzemach Weg)

Many stores in the area remain closed and many people lack transportation. (Credit: Chabad.org/Tzemach Weg)

Packing supplies for delivery. (Credit: Chabad.org/Tzemach Weg)

Looking forward to the festival that begins Sunday night, materials for Chabad of Venice sukkah are delivered to the center. (Credit: Chabad.org/Tzemach Weg)

Volunteers continue to make deliveries day and night. (Credit: Chabad.org/Tzemach Weg)

Donations to Chabad of Venice relief efforts can be made here.