It was 1984, and the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, had just issued a call to action: In every place where there is a Jewish population, a Tanya should be printed. Rabbi Leibel Baumgarten was a young man at the time, heavily involved in volunteer rabbinical work in Long Island. So when the Rebbe set out this goal, that’s where his mind went: Long Island. But not just to print one Tanya for all of Long Island. Baumgarten wanted to print a Tanya in every single ZIP code of the island. All 282 of them. “I saw how happy it made the Rebbe,” he tells Chabad.org. “I watched videos of people bringing newly printed Tanyas to the Rebbe from various locations, and the Rebbe would show huge gratitude, it mattered so much. So I set out to get it done, U-Haul in tow. But back in the 80s, it was much more difficult, a whole operation,” continues Baumgarten, now co-director with his wife, Goldie of Chabad of the Hamptons on the east end of Long Island. RELATED The Rebbe explained that the Tanya brought the mystical part of the Torah to every Jew. Until it was published, only a select few were allowed to learn these hidden secrets of Chassidic thought, as they were handed down from teacher to teacher. When Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, known as the Alter Rebbe, published the Tanya, he compiled these secrets into a book, teaching every reader how to use the mystical side of Torah to motivate a new life and energy into daily Jewish practice. It’s not enough that the Tanya exists though—the Rebbe wanted it to reach every Jew. The Rebbe explained that people would feel a personal connection if the Tanya was printed in their own locality, an even stronger motivation to learn the treasures inside. The Rebbe wanted 100 copies printed in each locality, and not just printed, but learned from. Modern technology and small, high-quality printers make local Tanya printings more possible than ever before.

A Portable Printer, Paper, Ink and a U-Haul In the 1980s, there wasn’t yet a strong permanent Chabad presence in most of Long Island. Baumgarten and his friends mapped out 282 ZIP codes, but they didn’t have a contact to call in each one or anyone to host their “pop-up print shop.” That’s the only way to describe it, really. They would rent a U-Haul to carry the huge printer and the ink supply needed to print 100 copies. Since this was a pop-up print shop, they usually also needed to bring along a generator. Sometimes, they’d set up shop in the middle of a mall and just start printing, while learning and explaining their actions to any curious passer-by. Sometimes, it was fine; other times, the police would come and kindly tell them they needed to move. That’s when the ambitious young men would simply look for a more discrete spot to complete the job. After each printing, some copies would be given to locals, and one would be sent to the Rebbe. For every copy, the Rebbe would send back a $20 bill with a message of gratitude. Hearing how gratified the Rebbe was with each new Tanya motivated Baumgarten to keep going. By early 1985, Baumgarten printed his 100th edition of a Long Island ZIP code Tanya. “I used up all of the money that my wife and I received as wedding gifts. It was worth it for the nachas it brought the Rebbe,” he said. Then, things got tough; the mission slowed down and eventually came to a stop. “I was out of money; it was getting too difficult; I didn’t print anything more for the next few decades. But it bothered me that the mission was incomplete. A year ago, in 2021, something stirred in me, and I decided we’re going to complete this. Every ZIP code in Long Island will finally have a Tanya of its own.” Now co-director of Chabad of the Hamptons with his wife, Goldie, the rabbi gathered funds and set back to work with the same spirit and excitement as the young man he was decades ago. “People understood the significance and were moved to contribute,” he explained. “A family I know was in a terrible situation. Their young daughter had fallen ill with coronavirus, and was in the ICU. I called up the father and asked if he would sponsor a Tanya printing in his ZIP code, as a merit for his daughter’s recovery. He immediately said yes and sent over the funds, and, of course, we immediately got to work. The very day we printed that Tanya, he brought his daughter home from the ICU.” He noted that “there’s a deep spiritual significance here. We kept seeing amazing blessings like this one.” Since 2020, Mendel Bleich, right, has been helping Rabbi Baumgarten complete his goal of having an edition of the Tanya printed in every community on Long Island. He is pictured here with Mendel Baron, left, who has been helping with the Tanya printings and Long Island resident Michael Zemser, center.