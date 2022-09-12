The ebbs and flows of Jewish life in smaller cities and towns across North America since the late 19th century have seen the rise and fall of many a synagogue structure and once-thriving community, with many now residing only in the musty halls of local historical societies or in the form of nearly forgotten cemeteries.

Not so in Kenosha, Wis., where a plucky community bucked the trend by partnering with Chabad-Lubavitch and is now purchasing a light-filled facility nestled in 1.5 acres of tranquil gardens, gazebos and trails to replace an aging synagogue that has been shuttered since 2014.

“It’s like a gift from G‑d,” says Gail Baum, who lives part-time in a condo in Kenosha and has come to appreciate Judaism in a new way since she and her husband, Ron, became acquainted with the congregation, and their leaders, Rabbi Tzali and Rivkie Wilschanski. “I love learning from Tzali and participating in the singing at their Shabbat table. It has enriched my life.”

RELATED

She says their efforts will now be “energized” by the acquisition of the new property, which will now house the 118-year-old congregation.

Located on the blustery shores of Lake Michigan, halfway between Chicago and Milwaukee, Kenosha was settled in the mid-19th century by a hardy bunch of New Yorkers searching for fresh opportunities.

Jewish immigrants had joined them by the 1880s, and a community soon formed. Under the banner of Bnai Zedek, they founded a synagogue and a cemetery. In 1904, they appointed their first spiritual leader and shochet, Rabbi Louis Lepkovsky, and the congregation met for services in his and others’ homes. Less than a mile from the lakefront, the area was predominantly Jewish, with a Jewish bookstore, kosher butcher shop and other Jewish establishments.

The community grew steadily, and in 1911, a building fund was established. The first donation, $500, was given by Zalmon G. Simmons, mayor of Kenosha and owner of the locally founded Simmons Bedding Company, who, despite his very Jewish name, denied being Jewish.

The synagogue, which cost an estimated $10,000 to $15,000, was completed just one year later, with soaring stained-glass windows, ample seating for more than 200 and a second-story women’s gallery, as was common.

Reporting on June 19, 1911, on the commencement of construction, the Kenosha Evening News reported that there were 32 local Jewish families, totaling 100 people, and noted that the contract stipulated that all work be finished before 5 p.m. on Fridays and not resume until after Shabbat. “This is the first contract ever made in Kenosha which carried this provision,” the report concluded.

The first wedding in the new building was of Ida Lepkovsky, daughter of the rabbi, to Louis Berkovitz. The first bar mitzvah was that of his son, Samuel, who went on to become a renowned nutritionist and researcher.

In 1918, after the Spanish Flu Epidemic claimed the lives of three local Jews, the decision was made to consecrate a local cemetery, as before that bodies had to be transported to Chicago for burial.

By 1920, the Jewish community grew to include 120 families, and a sisterhood was soon formed.

Through the 1960s, the downstairs social hall also doubled as a Hebrew school, which had as many as four classes.