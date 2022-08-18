Upon Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz’s arrival in Boise, Idaho, 18 years ago, a local Jewish professor insisted that he and his family attend a rodeo.

“He called one day and said, ‘I got you tickets. Let’s go!’ ”

“My wife and I reluctantly went,” says the rabbi, “and we saw horses and bulls jumping around, people falling off and getting on, referees blowing whistles and scoring … I had no idea what was going on.”

RELATED

Welcome to Idaho, which according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is leading the country in population growth for the fifth year in a row. In 2021, 53,000 new residents moved to the state, increasing the population to nearly 2 million.

People have long moved to the state for its majestic nature, low crime rate, and low cost of living, with many more doing so in recent years when the coronavirus pandemic enabled more people to work remotely.

Jews have also been a part of this influx, says Lifshitz, who directs Chabad-Lubavitch of Idaho with his wife, Esther, estimating that 1,500 to 2,000 Jews now live in Boise, the state’s largest city. He estimates that another 1,000 to 2,000 Jews are scattered around the rest of the state. Every summer, Roving Rabbis spread across the state’s small towns, searching for and connecting with Jews.

“Probably, more Jews moved to Boise in the last couple of years than in the previous decade,” continues the rabbi. He noticed them coming from California, Seattle, Washington state, and even New York and Washington, D.C.

Because the area lacks basic Jewish necessities such as kosher-food stores—the rabbi arranges regular shipments of meat and dairy products—and there is not yet a day school, Jews who move to Boise do not typically prioritize their Jewish practice.

Dan J. Berger, an Israeli American who chairs the building committee and says he found his authentic Jewish home after moving to Idaho, is an example of Jews relocating to the state.

However, Lifshitz has been working hard to change all that, and last month, he oversaw the groundbreaking for the expansion of the Chabad center that will include Idaho’s first mikvah, a children’s library, the state’s first kosher commercial kitchen and space for CTeen activities for Jewish teenagers, which launched a local chapter this past year.

Dan J. Berger, an Israeli American who chairs the building committee and says he found his authentic Jewish home after moving to Idaho, is an example of Jews relocating to the state.

He told Chabad.org, “I left the East Coast to go on a road trip to pass the time during the first wave of Covid. What I didn’t realize is that I was actually following my spirit, which led me to Idaho. Chabad has been a key part of my integration into my new home. It has given me the spirituality I was seeking, but more so an authentic community of people who share the same values.”