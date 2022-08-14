Following the near decimation of Jewish life in Europe during the Holocaust, many survivors and their descendants have bravely sought to rebuild a world that had been all but destroyed. In Wesley Hills, N.Y.—a bucolic Jewish enclave about an hour north of New York City—a piece of that reconstruction is in the form of a newly built synagogue that is an approximate replica of the Baal Shem Tov’s synagogue in Medzhybizh in Western Ukraine. The synagogue—already ancient when the Baal Shem Tov, the founder of the Chassidic movement, settled in Medzhybizh in the 18th century—was shuttered by the Communists in 1939 and in 1942 burned by the Nazis, who enslaved and then shot and killed the town’s Jews. RELATED Even as the physical building was reduced to charred rubble and the bodies of its congregants were dumped into three mass graves outside the town, the synagogue’s soul lived on in the hearts and minds those who had been touched by the soul-stirring teachings of the Baal Shem Tov, and by the many stories of his prayers and leadership of the fledgling Chassidic movement from the small shul that was his spiritual home. Eighty years after its destruction, as the youngest Holocaust survivors enter their twilight years, a group of philanthropists from the Monsey, N.Y., area built a replica of the synagogue to house a neighborhood congregation that was in need of a new home. “The shul’s design is meant to tell the story of our people, how we’ll never forget, how we’ll always rebuild,” says R’ Dovid Lichtenstein, one of the founders. When asked why they chose to have the building modeled after the Baal Shem Tov’s synagogue, he explained that Judaism’s continued existence into the 21st century is in great part a credit to the Baal Shem Tov, founder of the Chassidic movement, who breathed joy, hope, inspiration and spirituality into the lives of the Jews of Eastern Europe, then and now. On the fast of Tisha B’Av , observed this year on Sunday, Aug. 7, the day that the liquidation of the Warsaw Ghetto began, a brick-laying ceremony was held in the nearly complete synagogue, which is already in use.

A Shul Built of Holocaust Remnants As part of the initiative, 22 bricks were retrieved from the rubble of synagogues destroyed during the Holocaust and shipped to Wesley Hills, where they were built into the structure. Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, bricks could not be collected from synagogues there and are all from sites in Poland, mostly from cities that have long lost their Jewish populations. Additionally, recent excavations uncovered remains of the Mila 18 bunker in the Warsaw Ghetto that held Rabbi Menachem Ziemba, who encouraged resistance against the Nazis and refused to abandon his brethren in the ghetto; the Piaseczner Rebbe, Rabbi Kalonymus Kalman Shapira, known as the Rebbe of the Ghetto; and leaders of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. One complete brick, seven fragments and three pieces of scorched wood were gathered from the foundations of the bunker and shipped off to Monsey to become part of the synagogue. One complete brick, seven fragments and three pieces of scorched wood from the Mila 18 bunker in the Warsaw Ghetto were gathered from the foundations of the bunker and shipped off to become part of the synagogue.