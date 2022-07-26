Candice spent much of her 50-something years in a non-Jewish environment.

But she clung to the Jewish observances she gained as a child at Camp Gan Israel Day Camp in Richmond, Va., saying Shema every night, lighting candles before Shabbat and observing the holidays to the best of her ability.

She had little in the way of material possessions, says her sister Suzie, “but she never saw the bad in anyone. Her home was literally open 24/7 to anyone in need, including children from unimaginably difficult home lives. They knew they were safe with her.”

When she passed away earlier this month, her husband decided that she would be cremated and sent her body to a non-Jewish funeral home with the expectation that the process would take a few days. A close friend of hers, Shannan, believing that the cremation had already been done, knew that she was Jewish and wanted to know if there were specific Jewish rites or prayers that should be performed upon retrieving the remains.

She reached out to Rabbi Chaim and Yocheved Adelman, Chabad emissaries in Amherst, Mass., who had directed Gan Israel in Richmond from 1983 to 1987 and who had remained in touch with Candice, known to them as Shoshana, throughout the decades.

“We were quite close to Shoshana and her two sisters, Wendy and Suzie,” says Rabbi Adelman. “We’d have them at our house occasionally for Shabbat and holidays.”

Suzie says even after the family relocated west from Richmond to Powhatan, Rabbi Adelman would drive an hour each morning and again each afternoon to ensure that the girls could attend camp during the summer months.

“They included every child, no matter your background,” Suzie says. “We went on kosher scavenger hunts, we sang songs about Shabbat and loved being Jewish.”

The connection continued even after the Adelmans moved to New England and Shoshana relocated to Brooklyn to attend Beth Rivkah high school in Crown Heights for a short while.

Ultimately, she returned home to Virginia, married a non-Jewish man—as did her sisters—and raised two children of her own. For decades, the Adelmans would send her supplies for Jewish holidays such as matzah for Passover.

“In recent years, we knew that Shoshana was not feeling well, and we’d call from time to time to find out how she was doing,” says the rabbi.

Shoshana passed away earlier this month, having spent several months in and out of hospitals and nursing facilities. Her husband had opted to cremate her since he could not afford a burial.

Cremation is anathematic to Jewish tradition, in which the body must be returned to the life-giving earth from which it was taken.