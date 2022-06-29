A Torah-study program developed by the Aleph Institute has been officially recognized by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons as an approved evidence-based recidivism-reduction option for inmates and will count towards consideration for early release as part of the Justice Department’s First Step Act.

Federal inmates taking “Sparks of Light” correspondence classes will be able to earn credit of up to 15 days towards early release for every 30 days of study. Participants can choose from a slate of more than 30 classes designed for students with a wide range of Jewish knowledge—from “The Bible for the Clueless, but Curious” for incarcerated individuals who are just curious about Judaism to “Aseres HaDibros,” an in-depth exploration of the Ten Commandments for those with a stronger background in Judaic study.

The Chabad-Lubavitch affiliated Aleph Institute, the leading Jewish organization caring for the incarcerated and their families, praised the Bureau of Prisons for ensuring that faith-based programs are available for those who want them.

It was joined in its advocacy efforts by Rabbi Moshe Margaretten of the Tzedek Association. Both organizations have been on the front lines of changing how the criminal justice system deals with people in prison.

“There’s no greater rehabilitation and self-improvement than learning Torah,” wrote Margaretten. “And so, it’s a no-brainer that Torah courses should be considered ‘productive activity’ under the First Step Act. It was indeed an honor to work on this together with Aleph Institute.”

Rabbi Berel Paltiel, director of advocacy for the Aleph Institute, told Chabad.org that “there’s no question that when someone connects with their faith, and connects with their soul and learns about themselves and their purpose in the world, it can lead to dramatic, significant changes.”

By studying and learning Torah, he said, “inmates are also learning about themselves and what they are doing in this world. It’s critically important.”

The First Step Act of 2018 provides federal inmates convicted of nonviolent offenses with the opportunity to earn time credit towards their prison sentence by participating in “evidence-based recidivism reduction programs and productive activities.”