It was not yet 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, when war was declared on Ukraine. Like their neighbors and friends in Kiev, Rabbi Pinchas and Dina Vishedski were asleep.

Having begun their joint career as Chabad emissaries in Donetsk, they had started again in Kiev in 2014, pulling together a community of fellow refugees from the the Donbas region after sustained battles between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army made the city too dangerous a place to return to.

But even as they slept, they were not forgotten.

It was 10:00 p.m. on Thursday in New York, and their son, Mendel, was about to leave the complex near the Ohel, the resting place of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of righteous memory, in Queens.

“I had just finished giving a Tanya class in Russian in a nearby synagogue,” says Mendel, a 22-year-old student at the central Chabad yeshiva in Brooklyn. “A friend came over and told me that war had broken out. I could not believe it.”

Signaling to his friends to leave without him, Mendel stepped into the Ohel, the open-air mausoleum surrounding the modest gravestone of the Rebbe and that of his predecessor, the Sixth Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneerson, of righteous memory..

“I stayed as long as I needed to, saying chapter after chapter of Psalms,” says Mendel. “I prayed for my parents and siblings who were once again in a war zone, I prayed for my community who had suffered so much from displacement and violence, and I prayed for all the innocent people who would soon learn they were being sucked into war.”

Mendel did not sleep that night, waiting to hear from his parents and confirm that they were OK.

He continued to pray every day at the Ohel for the next five days.

During that time, his parents worked feverishly to arrange safe passage for the members of their community who wanted to leave the country.

After they had done what they could, they led one final convoy out of Ukraine, taking with them several hundred people to safety in Moldova.

And only then did Mendel stop his daily trips to the Ohel..