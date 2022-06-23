Celebrating a bright new chapter in Finland’s storied Jewish history, community residents and well-wishers from around Europe and the world gathered next to the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on June 22 for the inauguration of Finland’s newest Jewish community center, the Sami and Charlotte Rohr Chabad House. The historic building at 3 Mariankatu St. is the city’s second-oldest stone structure and underwent years of renovations and structural reinforcement after Chabad-Lubavitch of Finland acquired it in 2015.

Construction work early on unearthed archeological discoveries at the old Customs and Packing House built in 1765. A 300-year-old wooden fortress was uncovered beneath the surface, believed to have been built by a conquering fleet of 17,000 Russian soldiers who landed on what was then the shores of the Swedish Empire in 1713.

The layered history of the site mirrors Finland’s Jewish history, which began in the mid-19th century with Jewish soldiers known as Cantonists, settling in what would later become independent Finland. The Cantonists were Jewish boys who were forcibly conscripted into the Russian Empire’s army as young as 8 or 9. Kidnappers, or chappers, roamed the Jewish towns, plucking children off the streets and sending them off to military training, where they were summarily stripped of their Jewish identities, their tzitzit, and their tefillin.

RELATED

These boys would be required to serve the Russian Empire for 25 years after turning 18. Those who served in Finland were permitted to stay there, though Jews were normally barred from settlement there.

Like many others, Chaim Nadbornik came to Finland with the Cantonists, circa 1858. He was born in Nadvorna, then Poland, now present-day Ukraine, circa 1840. After training in Novgorod and serving in the 90th Onega infantry regiment in Helsinki, he settled in Finland after his 25-year-long military service Chaim was sent a wife from the Pale of the Settlement, the part of the Russian Empire where Jews were allowed to live. These men—and the women who followed them—formed Finland’s first Jewish community.

“My family has been here for five generations,” his great-great-grandson Yaron Nadbornik, president of Finland’s Jewish community and vice president of the World Jewish Congress, tells Chabad.org. His background isn’t unique, he says. “About 60 percent of the Jewish community here are multi-generational, and about 40 percent are from other countries, like Israel, Russia, the U.S., Hungary, Norway, France and Argentina.”