Judah Adler, 23, was glad to be able to hear from Rabbi Eli Backman one last time as a student at the University of Maryland. Backman, who has directed Chabad at the University of Maryland with his wife, Nechama, since 1995, kicked off the class of 2022’s graduation ceremony by standing before the school’s diverse student body to inspire them all and wish them well. “It was incredible,” says Adler. “It’s a nice feeling, of feeling represented as a Jewish student and feeling the school cares for our community.”

Adler says he was impressed with the rabbi’s universal message. “Rabbi Backman and his family do such a good job of connecting and relating to everybody, of every background, whether they are students, faculty and administration,” he tells Chabad.org. “Everybody got something out of his commencement speech.”

Backman is among the many Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries asked by school administrators to address students at commencements and other university-wide events. College administrators have long recognized Chabad as a meaningful and vital part of the fabric of the Jewish college student experience. Chabad on Campus reaches students on more than 500 campuses around the world, with nearly 300 permanent centers, where husband-and-wife teams provide a home away from home for Jewish students and faculty members, offering community, support and advice, as well as services, meals, Jewish learning opportunities and more.

As one sign of recognition of their work, these campus spiritual leaders have increasingly been tapped by administrators to inspire from the podium at official campus events. So as classes come to a close at colleges across the country this year, Chabad rabbis and their wives addressed their campus communities at ceremonies that marked the start of the next chapter of these students’ lives. They used the opportunity to inspire students, their families and friends to recognize the opportunities they’d been blessed with, and the universal message espoused by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, charging each and every individual to better the world around them.

In his address, Backman urged students to not lose sight of the lessons they’ve learned, which have helped them become who they are today. “Stop each day, take a daily moment of silent reflection, a moment to understand who you are, your personal value and your ability to impact the world,” he said. “A moment to realize how we are all in this world together, an opportunity to contemplate that there’s an eye that sees and an ear that hears everything we do.”

Afterwards, he was approached by students, parents and grandparents brimming with Jewish pride. “I was walking to shul the other morning and a car stopped, honked, rolled down the window and the driver said, ‘Rabbi, you spoke beautifully at my daughter’s graduation,’ ” he recalls. “I think this signals in a real way for the entire school family that Jewish life is part and parcel of the University of Maryland community, that we’re here, just like them, to celebrate, and are an integral part of the University of Maryland.”

Alex Kingsley, 22, says he appreciated Backman’s message and adds that he was glad the broader student body got a chance to hear from such a scholarly and well-read community leader. “I thought it was really important that there was a place for Jews at commencement,” he says. “Especially during a time when there’s somewhat of a rise in antisemitism … I think it’s important to provide an academic, learned and spiritual perspective of what Judaism is.”

The University of Maryland has had a chaplain offer a reflection at graduation for many years, says Denise McHugh, manager of the memorial chapel at UMD. “For students at different points in their lives, it’s just really important to look back and look ahead and with all of the excitement of graduation, it’s important to have a moment of reflection,” she says. “We think our chaplains at the commencement ceremonies help provide that, help provide those moments of reflection.

“Rabbi Backman does a beautiful job with that, as all of our chaplains do, realizing our community is so diverse,” notes McHugh