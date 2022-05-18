Following a rousing turnout last month that attracted more than 3,000 people in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the birth of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—Chabad-Lubavitch of Argentina has won the support of more than half the nation’s governors to launch a massive program encouraging 1.2 million schoolchildren throughout Argentina to give charity and engage in acts of goodness and kindness.

“We want to reach 120 million maasim tovim (‘good deeds’),” said Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt, the director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Argentina, who is spearheading the ambitious project, “and then 360 million more.”

It’s been more than 40 years since the Rebbe’s anniversary of birth—11th of Nissan on the Jewish calendar—was first declared “Education Day” by U.S. President Jimmy Carter and the United States Congress, a tradition that has been kept up by every American president since. Beginning in the 1980s, dozens of other countries have followed suit. This year, more than a dozen Argentinian governors signed declarations marking April 12, on which 11th of Nissan fell out this year, Education Day in Argentina, including the governor of Buenos Aires province, as well as the mayor of Buenos Aires. The proclamations called for a renewed focus on the essential meaning of education, including a focus on increasing the performance of acts of goodness and kindness, specifically tzedakah, or charity.

The proclamations, says Grunblatt, are only the beginning.

“Because principles have to be translated into action, we launched a campaign titled ‘Your Action Illuminates,’ ” Rabbi Grunblatt told Chabad.org. The project seeks to reach 1.2 million children, the vast majority of whom are not Jewish, who will each put 10 pesos (50 U.S. cents) in a large charity box (i.e., a pushka) at their school. Every school that signs up—hundreds already have—receives 10 pesos for each child to give to charity, and the school itself decides which local charity to donate the collected funds to. The project is being funded by a donor from the Jewish community.

“The objective is to reflect on our collective duty to strengthen true education, based on values, and to become role models and translate this into concrete actions of love and kindness,” said the rabbi.

Grunblatt has been working with political representatives and school officials around the country to have as many children included in this campaign as possible. Governors from 14 out of Argentina’s 23 provinces have signed on so far.

“We want this to transcend the schools,” said the rabbi. “The ideals of tzedakah, acts of goodness and kindness, and a general sense of morality, should echo on and permeate the psyche of everyone, children and adults. The effect this will have is too great to measure. And I hope that this will lead to more projects.”