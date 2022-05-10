It’s an unlikely friendship: Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, who leads Michigan’s 10th-largest police force, and Rabbi Yisrael Weingarten, director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Eastern Michigan in Flint. The pair regularly meet at Weingarten’s home to talk ethics, morality and Judaism. Though not a member of the tribe, Swanson appreciates Jewish teachings and his discussions with Weingarten.

It was during these conversations that Swanson, who as county sheriff has pioneered an extended educational project for Genesee County prisoners dubbed Project IGNITE, began to explore the foundational criminal justice reform teachings of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. Indeed, central to the Rebbe’s approach to crime reduction and the incarcerated was the vital need for their rehabilitation and education.

On April 12, the 120th anniversary of the Rebbe’s birth, dozens gathered at an event organized by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office to proclaim and mark Education and Sharing Day in honor of the Rebbe. While Education and Sharing Day is a national tradition dating back to President Jimmy Carter—President Joe Biden proclaimed it this year—and takes place in states, cities and localities across the United States and around the world, the venue chosen for the Flint event was particularly poignant: the Genesee County Jail.

Swanson was first thrust into national prominence during the nationwide unrest in the summer of 2020, when he reached across community lines to bring calm to Flint and foster greater understanding and sensitivity. A newly-appointed sheriff at the time, he also gained national recognition for spearheading Project IGNITE (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education). Rather than prisoners “staring into the void of the crushing monotony of jail time,” Swanson wrote in an April 2021 op-ed in USA Today, “these men and women are quietly furthering their education.”

From studying toward their high school diplomas or GEDs to learning a vocational trade like plumbing, welding or carpentry, inmates in Genesee County go to school five times a week for two hours each day. Swanson points to data showing that incarcerated individuals who receive an education while serving their sentences are up to 43 percent less likely to return. (The United States has one of the world’s highest recidivism rates: Some 76.6 percent of prisoners are rearrested within five years.)

Genesee County, Mich. Prosecutor David Leyton, a member of the local Jewish community, addresses an event organized by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office to proclaim and mark “Education and Sharing Day” in honor of the Rebbe.

The education doesn’t end with release: Genesee County operates a facility where former inmates, no matter when they were released, can continue their education free of charge.