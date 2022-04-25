Members of the Jewish community of Louisville, Ky., are still in shock as they mourn the loss of their synagogue and community center, which was destroyed in a devastating fire on Saturday afternoon, April 23, even as they immediately begin a plan to rebuild it.

On the eighth and final day of Passover, a day traditionally meant for rejoicing, Regional Director of Chabad of Kentucky Rabbi Avrohom Litvin and community members watched as fire rapidly spread through their community’s Chabad House. The fire, which initially began at around 4 a.m. the night before in the building adjoining the center, was thought to be quickly extinguished within hours by the local fire department and confirmed to be out.

But just hours later, the Chabad House itself caught on fire and within moments was engulfed in flames. The building was completely destroyed in the blaze, leaving behind a collapsed roof and nothing but a shell. Due to the nature of the fire’s quick acceleration, the Louisville arson authorities have promptly begun an arson investigation in conjunction with ATF. While the investigation remains open, it is likely that the fire continued as a secondary fire from the original blaze just hours before.

“Because of the smoke from the grease fire earlier that morning, we decided to move morning prayers to my house, bringing with us the shul’s Sefrei Torah and some siddurim,” Litvin tells Chabad.org, “With G‑d’s blessing, not one person was in the building when it set ablaze, and we saved the Sefrei Torah. It is an open miracle from G‑d.”

Thankfully, with the exception of on-site treatment for smoke inhalation, there were no injuries, and the shul’s Torah scrolls were rescued. Unfortunately, the sanctuary and all other holy books and items within it were destroyed, with the exception of a few charred tzedakah boxes and one pair of tefillin, which have already been used by community members stopping by to give their support in the cleanup effort.

“The community has been incredible,” said Litvin. “Rabbis from other shuls all over the state and leaders of other faiths have reached out to us offering support. Even Mayor Greg Fischer personally called to see what he and his wife and children could do to help.”