Members of the Jewish community of Louisville, Ky., are still in shock as they mourn the loss of their synagogue and community center, which was destroyed in a devastating fire on Saturday afternoon, April 23, even as they immediately begin a plan to rebuild it.
On the eighth and final day of Passover, a day traditionally meant for rejoicing, Regional Director of Chabad of Kentucky Rabbi Avrohom Litvin and community members watched as fire rapidly spread through their community’s Chabad House. The fire, which initially began at around 4 a.m. the night before in the building adjoining the center, was thought to be quickly extinguished within hours by the local fire department and confirmed to be out.
But just hours later, the Chabad House itself caught on fire and within moments was engulfed in flames. The building was completely destroyed in the blaze, leaving behind a collapsed roof and nothing but a shell. Due to the nature of the fire’s quick acceleration, the Louisville arson authorities have promptly begun an arson investigation in conjunction with ATF. While the investigation remains open, it is likely that the fire continued as a secondary fire from the original blaze just hours before.
“Because of the smoke from the grease fire earlier that morning, we decided to move morning prayers to my house, bringing with us the shul’s Sefrei Torah and some siddurim,” Litvin tells Chabad.org, “With G‑d’s blessing, not one person was in the building when it set ablaze, and we saved the Sefrei Torah. It is an open miracle from G‑d.”
Thankfully, with the exception of on-site treatment for smoke inhalation, there were no injuries, and the shul’s Torah scrolls were rescued. Unfortunately, the sanctuary and all other holy books and items within it were destroyed, with the exception of a few charred tzedakah boxes and one pair of tefillin, which have already been used by community members stopping by to give their support in the cleanup effort.
“The community has been incredible,” said Litvin. “Rabbis from other shuls all over the state and leaders of other faiths have reached out to us offering support. Even Mayor Greg Fischer personally called to see what he and his wife and children could do to help.”
Kentucky’s Jewish Hub
For much of the Louisville Jewish community, it was not just a place of prayer that was lost, but a center of community and belonging, and the hub of activities in the entire state. Just a few weeks ago, Chabad of Louisville’s social-services department was recognized by Louisville Gov. Andy Beshear for their tremendous work in the community, working with more than 50 partners across the state to help distribute $7 million worth of clothing and resources over the last few years, serving as a regional relief hub during the tornadoes that devastated the area in December.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted that he was “Heartbroken to learn the Chabad House in Louisville, a center of our thriving Jewish community, was destroyed in a fire on the last day of Passover this weekend. All Kentuckians are standing with and praying for the worshipers recovering from this tragedy.”
And now, says Litvin, it is time to help Chabad of Louisville rebuild, and he calls on the larger Jewish community for support.
The community lost more than $100,000 in property damages, which insurance is unable to cover.
“We need as much help as we can get,” said Litvin. “Yet already, our network and community have grown in the aftermath. We continue on from strength to strength, and plan on becoming bigger and better. The things taken from us may be material, but our spiritual resources continue on and push us forward.”
Chabad of Kentucky plans to continue operating to the best of its ability under the circumstances, with weekly programming and prayers, as they begin the plans to build their new home. Shabbat minyanim will begin again this week, and plans for future events are already underway.
To donate to Chabad of Kentucky, visit Chabadky.com/donate
