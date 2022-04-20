Despite ongoing shelling and strict curfews in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkov, nearly 100 people gathered in the basement-turned-shelter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Choral synagogue on Friday night to celebrate the first Passover Seder. They all slept close by where they ate, as no one was permitted to venture outside after dark, and anyone wishing to participate in the communal Seder had to sleep in the synagogue’s basement.

As the women lit candles on Friday afternoon in the synagogue’s dining room, they prayed for peace and a true exodus from suffering and exile. Then the Seder began and the text of the Haggadah, including the “Ma Nishtanah,” asking “Why is this night different?” took on special significance, participants said.

A team of workers and cooks, who have been living in the synagogue on Pushkinskaya Street since the war began, ensured that everyone in the community had hot meals, food and the medicines they needed to celebrate Passover. Despite shelling and artillery fire, drivers delivered the prepared food and Seder boxes to community members who would not be able to stay in the synagogue over the course of the holiday.

“Operation Pesach” began weeks before the actual start of the holiday, as Rabbi Moshe Moskovitz, who along with his wife, Miriam, has served as co-director of Chabad of Kharkov since 1990, worked on getting over a ton of matzah, hundreds of bottles of wine and grape juice, along with kosher meat and chicken into the city despite the intense bombing for last two months.

Utilizing buses that were evacuating hundreds of people from the synagogue daily, Moskovitz arranged for them to return to the synagogue with food and medicine.