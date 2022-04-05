In a time of unrelenting chaos and fear for the children of Dnipro, who are scattered around the world, an online version of their school back home in Ukraine has become a safe place to connect with friends, have fun and pray for peace together. It represents a break from the realities of war and exile.

Each morning, students in Ukraine, Europe and Israel gather on their computer screens, and the first thing they do is spend a moment in silence with friends and teachers from Dnipro. Together, they then pray for those who protect their lives, for the safety of their people and for one day returning home.

“All of my students talk about coming home. Only now do we really understand how amazing our Jewish community in Dnipro is,” says teacher Miriam Alexandrov, who fled her home in Dnipro with her family at the beginning of the war, hoping that it would only be for a few days, and was waiting out the war and teaching online from Budapest, Hungary, before moving on to Israel on April 5. She will join the Dnipro community in Israel and continue to work with her students online. “The words Modeh Ani (‘I affirm my gratitude’) have become even more meaningful. We are so lucky and blessed to wake up each morning,” she tells Chabad.org.

One of Alexandrov’s students is Darina, a 9th-grader who is still in Dnipro with her family. “I choose to hope for the best,” Darina shared with Chabad.org. “I am grateful that we are doing relatively well, unlike people in many other cities. I am happy that everyone in my family and my beloved friends are alive and well.”

In their morning prayers said over Zoom each day, the students and teachers recite the same words they have been saying their whole lives, says Alexandrov, but with new meaning. “When they pray to G‑d for peace, they now understand what that peace really is,” says Alexandrov.

Recently, the school began separate Zoom sessions for students and teachers with the school psychologist and brought in a child psychologist from Israel for additional support. Although they do their best not to focus on the fear and pain, there is certainly space for it; and when it arises, the school’s staff is equipped to handle it.

“When I want to cry, I cry. When I want to laugh, I laugh. When I want to do nothing, I do nothing,” says Darina. I let all of my emotions out and try not to keep them to myself. Thank G‑d, there are people I can talk to who are willing to support me.”