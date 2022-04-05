Passover is right around the corner, and Jewish families and friends around the world are eagerly looking forward to being together once again on the Seder nights. Chabad-Lubavitch centers are opening their doors to a record number of guests, and everyone is looking forward to renewed connection and community after the past two years. The holiday, which begins before sunset on Friday, April 15, and lasts through nightfall on Saturday, April 23, celebrates the Jewish people’s exodus from slavery in Egypt, an especially meaningful message of hope and promise this year for the Jews of Ukraine.

Burt Gershater and his wife, Wendy Weed, are eagerly anticipating spending Passover with Chabad of Flagstaff in Arizona. They’ll travel from their home in Bend, Ore., to Flagstaff, where they will be reunited with Chabad co-directors Rabbi Dovie and Chaya Shapiro, as well as the community Gershater joined when “Rabbi Dovie” knocked on his office door some 16 years ago. Once they realized they would be in Flagstaff over the holiday, attending the Seders at Chabad was the clear choice, says Gershater. “It wasn’t even like I had to think about it for half a second—it was just that pure joy to be back with my community.”

Like many, the Gershaters haven’t traveled much over the past two years, and that meant celebrating the Passover Seders at home, just the two of them. Now, the couple looks forward to a happy reunion for the holiday, full of energy, community and love. “When I go back there, there will be more joy and laughter and tears,” he says. “I haven’t been there, and we miss each other so much.”

Rabbi Shapiro sees it similarly. He and his wife are preparing for visitors from all over the world who will be making the trip to spend Passover with them in Arizona, as well as to enjoy the Grand Canyon and the nearby red rocks of Sedona.

“It’s very exciting this year. Things have opened up so much; people are traveling more and getting out,” he tells Chabad.org. Chabad is bringing a kosher catering team from New York to help make food for what they’re expecting will be “a larger crowd than ever before.”

Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz, co-director of Chabad of Grass Valley, Calif., with his wife, Chyena, is also expecting full attendance because people are so excited to come out. They’re planning to put up a tent on their property in Northern California’s Gold Country for a Seder of around 100 guests. “People are looking for real, authentic Judaism, but at the same time, just real, genuine joy, love and happiness,” he says. The Chabad center will also offer Passover essentials to the community for those who choose to host Seders at home.

A major shipment of Passover goods arrived in Kobe, Japan, just two weeks before Passover.

According to the Pew Research Center, Passover is the most observed Jewish holiday in the United States, with some 70 percent of its Jewish population of 5.7 million usually participating in a Seder. For the past seven decades, Chabad has been on the forefront of making Passover accessible to Jews, wherever they are and with whatever they need.

This global Passover campaign was launched in the early 1950s by the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—who stressed the importance of making sure that Jewish communities and individuals around the world had everything they needed for Passover. This included a special emphasis on making sure every Jewish man, woman and child had access to traditional shmurah matzah. This year by the time Passover dawns, Chabad will have distributed approximately 4 million handmade shmurah matzah for people to enjoy at a communal Seder or at home.