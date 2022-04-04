Growing up in the early 1990s in Kiev, capital of the newly independent Ukraine, Esther Koronskaya didn’t celebrate Passover. Seventy years of Communist repression had done its job on her family, and the Jewish traditions of their ancestors had been all but forgotten.

Now 34 years old and in Israel for a little more than a month, she is preparing to celebrate the Festival of Freedom in a seminary-turned-resort together with fellow members of Chabad-Lubavitch’s Simcha Community in eastern Kiev. From the first days of the war in Ukraine, Simcha, which is led by Rabbi Mordechai and Devora Levenharts, has shepherded dozens of its community members out of war-torn Ukraine and on to Israel, Koronskaya among them.

For Koronskaya and the thousands of Ukrainian refugees now in Israel, the narrative of the Exodus—in which G‑d whisked the Jewish people’s ancestors out of slavery and oppression—will ring especially true when they celebrate the Passover Seder this year on Friday, April 15.

It’s a lonely and frightening time for these refugees, many of them women and children who left behind male family members in Ukraine. But Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries from Ukraine—some of whom themselves left the country with just a few bare necessities—have scrambled to cater to the needs of their constituents, both those in Ukraine, as well as those in Europe and Israel.

“The Levenhartses took me and my children to Moldova in their own car since the buses had filled up,” Koronskaya, a nurse, tells Chabad.org. “They helped us a lot, supported us morally and financially in our trip to Israel, and now assist us here literally in everything: documents, school and finding our way in a new country.”

Koronskaya says that last year, she joined the community for Passover in Haditch, a small Ukrainian town where Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, the founder of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, is buried.

When the war began, Koronskaya started sleeping with her children in the basement and spending the days in a nearby shelter, expecting the violence to be over in a matter of days. “When roadblocks were set up in the city and a curfew was introduced,” she continues, “it became clear that this would not end quickly.”

Yet even as she is settling into her new home in Nof Hagalil, in Israel’s north, she says she worries about her family and friends she left behind, praying that they will be safe and will have their basic needs met.