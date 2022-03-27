Fourth-grader Avery (“Masha”) McMullen of Haverford, Pa., loves to learn, and says language arts is her favorite subject. But it was her knowledge of Judaism that propelled her to the head of the class in an international Jewish competition for kids.

When the Coopertown Elementary School student received an application from her Hebrew-school teacher at the Hebrew School of the Arts—a program of Chabad of Delaware County, Pa.—for the JewQ International Torah Championship, Avery wanted in. Working at home in her spare time, Avery was rewarded for her hard work, taking home first place for her grade level at the JewQ finale earlier this month.

“I am so, so proud of Avery,” said her mother, Alyson. “She worked so hard and took her own time to study and learn, and she never complained about it.”

RELATED

To make it to the finale, Avery had to pass four different tests on her knowledge of Jewish topics and beat out other competitors at her Hebrew school.

“Even though you do a lot of studying, at the end it is really fun because you learn a lot, and you get to have fun at a Shabbaton” for all the JewQ participants, said 10-year-old Avery. “I made a lot of friends in my bunk for the Shabbaton.”

An initiative of CKids (the Chabad Children’s Club), JewQ is a competition that challenges students not attending Jewish day school to learn independently under the guidance of their local Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries.

One of the judges this year—joining Professor Eve Krakowski, an author and educator at Princeton University, and Mushky Loewenthal, co-director of CKids and creator of the successful IsraelQuest curriculum—was an actual judge, Rachel Freier, the first Chassidic woman judge in New York and the first Chassidic woman to win elective office in the United States. Freier was first approached about judging JewQ two years ago, but that competition was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

“When I heard about the program from Rabbi Zalman [Loewenthal, director of CKids], I was instantly amazed and willing to partake in this,” she said. “My impression was of a young group of children who were motivated, inspired and excited to be Jewish. The idea of having them study all year to prepare for this competition was fabulous! Even the adults enjoyed the program.”

JewQ is open to students in third through seventh grades with one winner in each division. The other winners at this year’s competition were: Yuval Dobzinski of Florida; Ezra Kovsky of Pennsylvania; Noah Guzman of New York; and Chana Blois of Massachusetts.

Fourth-grader Avery (“Masha”) McMullen took home first place in her division in the JewQ International Torah Championship. (Photo: Itzik Roitman)

Students had been preparing for a year for the contest. (Photo: Itzik Roitman)

Parents root for their kids. (Photo: Itzik Roitman)

Shlomo Srugo) An initiative of CKids (the Chabad Children’s Club), JewQ is a competition that challenges students not attending Jewish day school to learn independently under the guidance of their local Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries. (Photo:Srugo)

The children have truly become engaged in the competition. (Photo: Shlomo Srugo)