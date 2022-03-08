Whenever Tania Baily or her 13-year-old daughter, Veronika, hear a siren, they jump with fear. After spending three days running between home and the local school, which doubled as a bomb shelter, and sleeping fitfully there each night as the air-raid sirens wailed, the two decided that it was time to leave their Ukrainian village, which is 160 kilometers from Kropyvnytskyi (Kirovograd until 2016), in central Ukraine. “We received a message from the Jewish community in Kropyvnytskyi that they were organizing a bus to leave Ukraine,” says Baily from the Budapest hotel room she now calls home. “We have family here in Ukraine and did not want to be away from them, but we could no longer live in fear, so we joined.” The Kropyvnytskyi community, led by Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Dan Zakuta, is among dozens of Ukrainian Jewish communities affiliated with Chabad’s Federation of Jewish Communities (FJC) organizing transportation and support for those fleeing their burning country. RELATED As the bloody war in Ukraine grinds into its 13th day of death and destruction, it has become clear that it will take decades, at least, for life in Ukraine to return to what it had been just two weeks ago. Homes are destroyed, lives are shattered, and communities have been decimated. According to on-the-ground reports, representatives of Chabad-Lubavitch centers in Ukraine have helped evacuate 30,000 people so far, including the children from the Chabad-run childrens’ homes in Odessa, Zhitomir and Dnipro. Largely situated within the historic Pale of Jewish Settlement, the area in which the Czars forced the Jews of the Russian Empire to reside, Ukraine is home to an estimated 350,000 Jews spread throughout the country. In the first few days of the war, the effort was haphazard, a mix of buses and private cars scrambling towards Western Ukraine, and then to the border. The focus then was on the childrens’ homes and others who were most vulnerable. In the days that followed and as reality sunk in, a large-scale rescue effort has taken shape—one that has continued unabated, even as the early refugees settle in Israel, Germany and elsewhere. “Some have nothing more than a Ukrainian birth certificate. We are helping them immigrate, and eventually to learn the language, and find work,” says Devorah Levenharts, a Chabad emissary from Kiev, who crossed the border last week and is preparing to welcome 70 members of her community in Israel today. “They are our family, and we will continue to support them whatever comes our way.” Refugees evacuating Kropyvnytskyi, bravely facing whatever life may bring them outside the country of their birth.

Out of Harm’s Way At the moment, most of the refugees hail from the eastern part of the country, which has seen indiscriminate bombardment—cities such as Kharkov (which is being leveled), Sumy, Chernigev—as well asthe capital city of Kiev, which the Russians have been fighting to wrest from Ukrainian control. Some people have been moved out of the country entirely, while others remain. Those that have chosen to stay include conscription-age males, who are forbidden to leave the country, the elderly who cannot or are afraid to travel and others who fear leaving their homes. “Our first and primary goal is to get people to a place where they are not in immediate danger of bombing,” says a Chabad organizer who asked not to be referred to by name. “Obviously the closer to the western borders, the better” In every major Ukrainian city where flight is still feasible, Chabad has on-the-ground representatives who liaise with locals wishing to leave, arrange for buses and drivers and oversee the loading process. Chabad has a permanent presence in 35 Ukrainian cities and towns—communities that are served by 200 Chabad emissary families. These Chabad centers are often the gathering point for those wishing to leave, as well as shelter for those who stay behind. Fleeing Berdichev on one of the many busses arraged by Chabad-Lubavitch Once the refugees are out of harm’s way, organizers work to get them to the border and beyond. In the case of Baily’s bus, the trip took 30 hours, much of it in heavy traffic, during which the driver did not sleep at all. “He was very brave,” she recalls. “Even when the air-raid sirens rang, he never stopped.” For security reasons, the exact paths out of the country cannot be revealed, and they change frequently based on the moving front, road conditions and other factors. In some places, the most effective mode of transport has been to shuttle them from their hometowns to a central city, where they then board trains or buses to the border cities such as Lviv. Once there, they again board buses to transport them over the border to Poland. Another busy exit point is Odessa in the south, where an estimated 2,000 people are transported by Chabad on a daily basis towards Moldova. They include local Odessan Jews, as well as Jewish refugees from other parts of the country. Baily’s group was taken to the city of Chop, Ukraine, on the Slovakian border. After crossing, they were greeted with hot drinks and refreshments, a quick reprieve before they continued to Budapest, Hungary, where they were put up in a giant hotel Chabad rented for refugees from all over Ukraine. Similar Chabad refugee sites are operating in Romania, from which they are moving on to countries like Austria and Germany. Chabad centers inside and outside of Ukraine, like this one in Zaporizhia, is providing food to both residents and refugees.