He was a comedian, actor and television host well-known and watched by millions of viewers worldwide. Perhaps less known, but far more important, was the warmth, care, compassion, and generosity he showed for the community in California and beyond. Over the years, he was a popular face on Chabad-Lubavitch of the West Coast’s Chabad Telethon, where he served as a guest and co-host.

An admirer of Chabad’s many social programs throughout California, he especially appreciated Friendship Circle: “There’s a program that’s very close to my heart; it’s called the Friendship Circle, which is beautifully named,” Saget explained during the 2009 telethon. “The core of the program is teens that are paired up with kids with special needs, and they befriend them. It truly is a friendship; they’ll just be in a good home, family environment, and hang with each other and feel the warmth and love of a friend.”

Saget was first introduced to Chabad by the late Hollywood producer Jerry Weintraub, who was the chairman of the annual telethon. Weintraub connected him with Rabbi Chaim Cunin of Chabad of the West Coast back in 2003. “From the moment we met, he immediately struck me as a warm and special neshamah,” Cunin told Chabad.org. “He stood out in his industry as someone who lived on a completely different spiritual level with his unique love and humility.”

It was the beginning of a relationship that would be filled with mitzvot; Saget put on tefillin with Cunin that day and became “attached” to the Friendship Circle, says the rabbi. “He did many things to help the community; he was always available for anything that came his way. A special person and a mensch,” Cunin describes him, using the Yiddish word that says all there is to say.