“We are numb. We are scared. We are overwhelmed.” That’s what Ron, a farmer just south of Louisville, Kentucky, told Rabbi Avrohom Litvin of Chabad-Lubavitch of Kentucky when the rabbi reached out to offer help in the aftermath of the tornado that tore through the county on December 10. For Ron, and many others in the surrounding counties hit especially hard, Chabad’s efforts have been a lifesaver. As they make their rounds throughout the Western Kentucky countryside, the importance of their relief efforts is becoming increasingly obvious to Litvin and his crew. And as they move about, touching individuals in the remotest parts of the Bluegrass state, flashes of positive inspiration can be seen at every turn. RELATED December 10 will remain a tragic day in Kentucky history, as multiple tornados rushed across the western part of the state and left at least 76 dead and billions of dollars in damage that experts say will take decades to repair. In the immediate aftermath, Chabad of Kentucky sprung into action. Already active in aiding the state’s most underserved, Chabad of Kentucky was uniquely equipped to bring immediate aid to those who suddenly were thrust into abject need. Since 2019, Project Friendship—Chabad of Kentucky’s social-services arm—has focused on providing clothing, shoes and other necessities to those in need.

Adapting and Expanding Efforts Rabbi Avrohom Litvin helps Mark Solomon of Dawson Springs, Ky., put on tefillin for the first time in 57 years. As the days wane on and the extent of the damage becomes clearer, the aid efforts have adapted and expanded. “Right after disaster struck, we were focused on people’s immediate, basic needs,” Litvin told Chabad.org. “The first day, those who still had homes turned on their sinks and realized they had no water. So, with assistance from the Israeli government, we supplied bottled water. The next day, we distributed clothing for the children, as so many were without homes. The day after that, the realization began to sink that it wasn’t only the children who would be needing clothing; many didn’t have anything more than the shirt on their back. So we gave out clothing, shoes, and blankets to everyone.” Beyond the immediate bare necessities for those whose homes were torn to pieces, the damage runs quite broad and deep. To that end, the Rabbi and his team are doing their very best to provide whatever type of support they can, ranging from cleaning supplies to assisting in ridding floors of mold from flooding, to simply lending a listening ear to those who suffered physical loss as well as mental anguish. “The national response to the catastrophe has been wonderful. The Red Cross, FEMA, and even the National Guard were all here doing what they could,” Litvin said. “But, of course, they’re not going to stick around forever. Long after they’ve moved on, the lingering effect will be here, and very prominently so. And so will we; we’re not going anywhere. The good people here in Kentucky really need that support, and it’s our job to be there for them in any way possible.” Gavi Litvin, 4, learns first-hand about participating in acts of goodness and kindness.

Truckloads of Supplies Roll In and Out And support is what they’re giving. As truckloads of supplies roll in daily from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Bed Bath and Beyond, the volunteer effort has expanded to a veritable army of good. Litvin has encountered a heartening amount of positive energy and bright Jewish souls. Volunteers have poured in from as far as New York City. Just this past week, Jamie Lassner drove down with a group of students from the Hebrew Academy of Great Neck where he works, spending two days in the area distributing shoes, clothing, and blankets. An eye-opening experience for the students, they spent an entire day servicing communities that, according to Litvin, would have not otherwise received such help, such as Amish villages that dot the countryside. Some of the wreckage witnessed by the volunteers.