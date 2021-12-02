The worldwide Chabad-Lubavitch Chanukah awareness campaign to increase private observance and public displays of the eight-day holiday is reaching new heights this year as millions of motorists throughout North America are being reminded of the holiday through locally initiated billboard campaigns.

“A few years ago, just before the High Holidays, we were thinking of how we could get the message out to as many people as possible,” explained Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel, who with his wife, Goldie, co-directs Chabad of Urbana-Champaign, Ill. “It was then that we hit upon the idea of putting up a billboard.

“When Chanukah came around with its message of spreading light and the overall publicity it deserves, we decided to make a push and take this billboard idea to the next level,” he continued. “After all, there are so many high-traffic areas without any inkling of Chanukah, and what better way to reach them than to display the Chanukah message on a giant billboard?”

Tiechtel has gone on an all-out offensive. The city of Urbana-Champaign now hosts no less than eight digital billboards with another five in the local airport. “The billboard’s digital format is a terrific way of broadcasting the Chanukah holiday, as every night, we’re able to host a ‘virtual menorah-lighting,’ adding another flame on the digital board.”

Shmulik Greenberg of Chabad of Wichita, Kans., couldn’t agree more. His pathway to billboard messaging happened organically. “My wife, Chaya, and I moved to Wichita four years ago, and right before the High Holidays the first year we were here, I walked outside of my house and bumped into a friendly neighbor in his pickup truck. This led to that, and it turns out that he worked in advertising and offered to spread our message on his billboards. From there, we have upgraded in a big way for Chanukah.”

While that friendly neighbor has since moved, Brian Latta, a Wichita native who is the general manager of Lamar advertising company for the metropolitan area, has replaced him and is very keen on the Chanukah message. “Our billboards are a great way to reach people, and it gratifies me that they can be used not only for advertising but for public service as well,” Latta told Chabad.org. “I like the rabbi’s message, and it’s great that we can host it all around town.”

Of the nearly 750 billboards that Latta’s office oversees, the Chanukah message is on 10 of them—some digital and some print. “Over the course of one day, the Chanukah message is displayed on each digital billboard 1,250 times,” he explained, ensuring that nearly every motorist and passerby in Wichita will have heard about the holiday by its conclusion. Credit also goes to Phuong Bach, the creative director at Lamar who designs the billboards and configures them for the digital format.