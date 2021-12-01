From the asphalt avenues of major cities to the cobblestoned streets of small towns and villages; from massive sports stadiums to rural private homes; from 15,000 large public menorahs to the small shining lights of 700,000 tin ones distributed this year alone, 8 million Jewish men, women and children are taking part in Chanukah celebrations this year, made possible by more than 1,000 Chabad-Lubavitch centers in all 50 United States, thousands more in 100-plus countries across the globe and at 264 centers on university campuses worldwide.

Here is a gallery of just some of the events taking place around the world. Photos will be added throughout the eight days of the “Festival of Lights.”