From the asphalt avenues of major cities to the cobblestoned streets of small towns and villages; from massive sports stadiums to rural private homes; from 15,000 large public menorahs to the small shining lights of 700,000 tin ones distributed this year alone, 8 million Jewish men, women and children are taking part in Chanukah celebrations this year, made possible by more than 1,000 Chabad-Lubavitch centers in all 50 United States, thousands more in 100-plus countries across the globe and at 264 centers on university campuses worldwide.
Here is a gallery of just some of the events taking place around the world. Photos will be added throughout the eight days of the “Festival of Lights.”
Greensboro, North Carolina
A cherry-picker menorah in Greensboro, North Carolina
Alameda, California
Rabbi Meir
Shmotkin with a colorful Lego menorah
in Alameda, California (Courtesy: Clayton J. Mitchell Photography)
Johannesburg, South Africa
Getting ready for the menorah-lighting at a senior residence in Johannesburg, South Africa
Camden Town, London, England
Rabbi Yossi and Rivky Baitz hosted a Chanukah party and menorah-lighting in Camden Town, London, England.
Chicago, Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a celebration hosted by Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois
Hingham, Massachusetts
A menorah shines at the Hingham Shipyard on the South Shore of Massachusetts.
Lawrence, Kansas
The striking skies behind a menorah in Lawrence, Kansas
Moscow, Russia
An exquisite new menorah in Moscow's central synagogue
Santa Fe, New Mexico
A crowd gathers in Santa Fe for an outdoor menorah-lighting.
Bismark, North Dakota
Rabbi Yonah Grossman addresses state officials and guests at the menorah-lighting in the North Dakota State Capitol.
Accra, Ghana
In Accra, the capital of Ghana, Rabbi Yisroel Noach and Alti Majesky and family were joined by New York City's Mayor elect Eric Adams and local supporters at a Chanukah celebration.
Windjammer Beach, St. Lucia
On Windjammer Beach in St. Lucia, Chanukah celebrants join Rabbi Avromy and Sternie Super and family.
Cheyenne, Wyoming
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon addresses the Chanukah celebration at State Capitol Building in Cheyenne as Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn, left, looks on. (Credit: Judy Myers).
Sydney, Australia
Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore, second from left, is joined at a Chanukah celebration in downtown Sydney, Australia, by (l. to r.) Rabbi Elimelech Levy, Rabbi Pinchus Feldman, Councillor Linda Scott, Chana Levy, Dr. Marjorie O'Neill MP, Scott Farlow MLC, Rabbi Danny Yaffe, and Sara Tova Yaffe.
Plymouth Rock, Mass.
Plymouth Rock, Mass. (Credit: Charlotte Sheer)
Rome, Italy
Menorah overlooks the Coloseum in Rome.
St. Lucia
Rabbi Avraham Super in St. Lucia, in the Caribbean.
