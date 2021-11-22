JERUSALEM—Thousands of mourners from around Israel solemnly gathered under overcast skies at the Har Hamenuchot cemetery to join with the family and friends of Eliyahu David Kay, 25, who was murdered on Sunday by a Hamas terrorist in Jerusalem’s Old City.

One of Kay’s brothers, Kasriel Kay, told the gathering that he would not eulogize his brother, as befitting their Chabad-Lubavitch tradition. Instead, he urged the crowd of mourners to change their lives for the better in his brother’s memory.

“There’s no reason to be sad for him. … He will be at peace,” said Kasriel Kay. “Eli would have [chosen] no other way [to die], either this or in the middle of the war.”

“My great-grandfather Eliyahu is waiting for him [in heaven], King David is waiting for him, and they’ll take care of him,” he continued, invoking his brother’s namesakes. “Eli would have wanted every single person to give … to the best of their ability, in whatever way works for them, whatever they can for Israel.”

Eliyahu David Kay arrived in Israel in 2016 to study at the Chabad-Lubavitch yeshivah in Kiryat Gat. After completing his studies, he served as a paratrooper in the Israel Defense Forces and went on to become a sergeant before working on an agricultural kibbutz near the Gaza border, and then as a tour guide for the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. His family had recently joined him in Israel, emigrating from South Africa.

According to eyewitnesses, Kay was on his way to the Western Wall, where he worked as a tour guide, carrying tefillin and a volume of Likkutei Sichot, anthologies of teachings by the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, when he was shot and killed by a Hamas terrorist, who wounded four others before being killed by Israeli security forces. The wounded are recovering from their injuries.

Kay during his service in the IDF.

As word of Kay’s passing began to spread following the shooting, there was an immediate outpouring of memories from the many friends Kaye had made throughout his life—from South Africa, to Australia, to Israel. Menachem Deutsch, a former classmate from Johannesburg, described Kay as a sensitive, sincere and deep person. “He didn’t just live through the stages of life. He went all the way with what he believed. He threw himself into yeshivah, and took the learning and growth seriously,” he told Chabad.org.

“When he felt the obligation to serve and protect our homeland, he signed up to be a combat soldier, ready to give his life for the Jewish people. He lived his life with great meaning, forming powerful, personal connections at every stage.”

Zalmen Zajac, a study partner of Kay’s in Kiryat Gat, recalled the young man’s “excellent middot [character traits]” and studiousness. “He really wanted to do what’s right. His sincerity was legendary, and he loved Chassidut.”

Kay grew up in Johannesburg’s tight-knit Chabad community. After graduating from Torah Academy, he continued his studies at the Rabbinical College of Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne for a year, before moving on to Israel. He planned to marry in a few months.