This picture says a lot more than meets the eye.

Two years ago, I wrote an article about Jewish men originally from the USSR undergoing circumcision and receiving Jewish names, reclaiming an important element of their Jewish heritage and identity.

The story focused on the work of Rabbi Shmuel Notik, who was born in Moscow and raised in the clandestine Chabad-Lubavitch underground community in Samarkand before emigrating to the United States as a teen.

RELATED

Over the past 40 years, he has helped an estimated 6,000 Jewish men and boys receive a proper circumcision through F.R.E.E., the Russian Jewish community of Chicago and Suburbs, which he directs.

This morning, Rabbi Notik sent me a beautiful picture showing baby Zeev Yitzchak Magid; his father, Dr. Shlomo (Roman) Magid; his grandfather, Dr. Dovber (Boris) Lelchuk; and his great-grandfather, Yisrael (Leonid) Kleper. Also shown were Rabbi Notik and mohel Rabbi Levi Heber.

Originally from Belarus and Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), the first three generations of the family had not been able to be circumcised at the age of eight days due to Communist repression.

Three years ago, Boris Lelchuk decided to take the plunge and accepted the Jewish name of Dovber. Then his (then future) son-in-law, Roman, took the name Shlomo. This was followed by the elderly Leonid Kleper, who was henceforth known as Yisrael.

Concurrently, all three generations of the Kleper-Lelchuk-Magid family were (re)married according to Jewish tradition.

And when Drs. Esther (Emily) and Shlomo Magid of Highland Park, Ill., were blessed with a baby boy, it was a matter of course that he would be circumcised on the eighth day of his life.

The rhythm of Jewish life has been restored to a Jewish family.

Mazal tov!