Amid the economic woes and rising inflation that plague Argentina and its 250,000-strong Jewish community, Chabad’s school system, Oholey Chinuch, is experiencing explosive growth. With parents attracted by quality education and traditional values, each year the need for additional space increases.

“The classes are jammed,” says Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt, regional director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Argentina. “We cannot add to our existing space.”

The current trajectory means that Oholey Chinuch needs to add many new classrooms over the coming years.

RELATED

To accommodate that growth, Chabad broke ground in late 2020 on a $25 million campus spanning 247,570 square feet. Construction began in January 2021. The first phase is set to be completed in March 2023, when the children will begin learning at the expansive new campus. All in all, the educational hub will house 1,900 students in three buildings. A 70,000-square-foot building will accommodate the boy’s elementary school, along with a gym, a flexible event room, cafeteria, playgrounds and courtyards. The eight divisible classrooms will be complemented by a library and capped by a rooftop garden.

The adjacent 170,000-square-foot building will house the preschool and girl’s Bnot Israel elementary and high schools, with the recreational spaces shared between the divisions. Another 23,700-square-foot wing will serve as the campus’ administrative center.

A 70,000-square-foot building will accommodate the boy’s elementary school, along with a gym, a flexible event room, cafeteria, playgrounds and courtyards.

The Buenos Aires educational hub was founded in 1974 by Rabbi Berel Baumgarten, the pioneering Chabad-Lubavitch emissary sent by the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—to Argentina, who worked tirelessly to reinvigorate the community from 1955 until his untimely passing in 1978. When the community requested that Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt—an Argentine native who had gone to study at Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters in Brooklyn, N.Y.—return to Argentina, the Rebbe agreed. Not long after, Grunblatt celebrated his marriage to Shterna Kazarnovsky, and barely a week afterward, the couple landed in Buenos Aires.

As Chabad in Argentina grew, so did the school. It began with three students, and “nobody dreamed it would reach these heights,” Grunblatt tells Chabad.org. “The school has, thank G‑d, a very good name,” says Grunblatt, noting that the reputation, coupled with other factors, led to its remarkable growth. That came even as the community began to shrink in the wake of political instability and exacerbated by the two mass terrorist attacks targeting Jews have never been solved—one at the Israeli embassy in 1992, which killed 29 people; and the other at the AMIA (Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society) building in 1994, which killed 85 people and injured more than 300.

“The Chabad community has natural growth; families are having children,” says Grunblatt, adding that as a result of Chabad’s activities, parents from outside the immediate Chabad community are increasingly choosing to give their children are rigorous Jewish education and see Oholey Chinuch as the school of choice.