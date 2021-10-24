Twelve-year-old Mendy Brook is excited. A resident of St. Petersburg, Russia, he will soon be flying to New York for the first time in his life. He will travel together with his father, Rabbi Chaim Shaul Brook, a Chabad emissary to the teeming metropolis of 5 million residents. While his father attends the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries, which begins on Thursday, Oct. 28 in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., Mendy will attend a nearby gathering for children his own age.

When asked what he looks forward to doing in New York, Mendy’s answer is brief: “Getting energy and inspiration to bring back home with me.”

For many boys, especially those who live far from large established Jewish communities, the conference is a once-a-year opportunity to let loose, socialize and catch up with peers, who share their aspirations, challenges and experiences.

Mendy will be among more than 1,000 boys from around the world expected to attend in person, though organizers say even more will be attending the virtual gathering designed for boys whose travel is still restricted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (A parallel program for girls takes place alongside the conference for female emissaries in the winter.)

From his home in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11-year-old Aaron Avtzon speaks wistfully about the social interactions he enjoyed at the conference two years ago, when his group included children from Canada and Europe, as well as a fellow South African.

He plans to attend the virtual event this year, saying that even though he will miss dining together with his peers and going on trips, “the learning will be the same, and that was pretty entertaining, so I expect to enjoy it.”