As the Jewish year 5782 is ushered in with the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur—the second High Holiday season of the pandemic—here is a look back at some of the stories that helped define this year, as featured on Chabad.org/News.

It was a year that saw unity in the face of adversity; regrowth and rebuilding in the face of destruction, illness and hatred; and significant steps towards a better time for all of humanity.

As the High Holiday season began a year ago, the Jewish world faced the prospect of an almost unrecognizable Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot and Simchat Torah. With a devastating fall wave of Covid raging, many synagogues had to remain closed, and holiday observance seemed challenging, if not outright difficult.

But for Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries the world over, guided by the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—who taught that every circumstance encountered must be turned into an opportunity for growth and the furtherance of Judaism—the road ahead was clear.

Because there have always been people who can’t make it to synagogue on Rosh Hashanah. And in 1953, the Rebbe launched the Shofar Campaign, encouraging people to bring the central observance of Rosh Hashanah to the streets—and to hospitals, prisons or wherever else Jews found themselves.

What was different this year was that for the first time, the campaign was replicated by the entire Jewish world, as millions heard the shofar in public worldwide. This guiding principle to make Judaism and Jewish practice accessible to every Jewish person continued to drive the activities of Chabad emissaries throughout a year filled with ups and downs and constantly changing circumstances.

With many synagogues closed or limiting attendance during the global pandemic, millions of Jews worldwide turned out for public shofar-blowings, many done by volunteers. (File photo not taken on the holiday)

The holiday of Sukkot once again saw creative measures to bring the observances to all safely as Chabad emissaries helped people build their own sukkahs—many for the first time—obtain their own lulav and etrog set or safely observe the mitzvah in a traveling sukkah-mobile. They even brought holiday supplies to Jews isolated in the NBA’s bubble as professional sports resumed during the pandemic.

There was remembrance, too, of the many lost to Covid. Especially poignant was a pre-Yom Kippur Yizkorbroadcast on Chabad.org that remembered more than 1,200 Jewish victims of the coronavirus.