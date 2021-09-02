The high holiday of Rosh Hashanah that begins this year at sunset on Monday, Sept. 6, is also the opening of the Aseret Yemei Teshuvah, the Ten Days of Repentance, an annual period of self-assessment during which we reflect on all that we thought, said and did in the past year—for better and for worse—and consider who we want to be in the dawning new year.

If we use these 10 days properly, we’ll reflect on the times we damaged our connection with G‑d, harmed the people He put in our lives and missed the opportunities He gave us to actualize our highest, most authentic selves.

Although we will consider the good along with the bad in this annual spiritual performance review, we actively set aside our feel-good-at-all-cost impulses and allow ourselves to experience deep and sincere bitterness and regret for how we have let ourselves and others down. After apologizing and making amends to the people we harmed, we verbalize our regret before G‑d on Yom Kippur and resolve to do better, with G‑d’s help and forgiveness. Yet this is but one crucial aspect of teshuvah.

In his timely and elevating new book, Baderech: Along the Path of Teshuvah, Rabbi Judah Mischel convincingly and beautifully demonstrates how teshuvah is one of life’s most positive, empowering and joyously transformative experiences. At the forefront of our consciousness during these ten days, it’s meant to be an ongoing process of returning to our spiritual roots, improving our behavior and expanding our consciousness that we need to be engaged in throughout our lives.

Drawing on hundreds of teachings and anecdotes from Judaism’s greatest tzaddikim and sages, from Tanach and the Talmud to the 21st century—including a host of Chassidic masters from Reb Zusha of Anipoli to the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—Mischel asserts that teshuvah is not so much a set of actions as it is a path and a way of living. It’s a path to forgiving and forgiveness, a path toward honesty, humility and sincerity, and most of all, a path to inner peace, engagement with the world, and awareness of the Divine presence in every aspect of life.

As a core principle of Jewish faith, teshuvah is an exceptionally rich and complex topic, and to accommodate its scope Baderech’s 500-plus pages are organized into three parts, in which Mischel takes us on a historical and contemporary journey into the world of Jewish spirituality.