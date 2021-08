JERUSALEM—His brow furrowed and eyes blazing with fierce determination, 9-year-old Chaim Katz—an artful dodger in yarmulke, peyot and tzitzit—slipped under the security cordon surrounding the steadily moving chuppah in the Western Wall Plaza. He squeezed by a gaggle of backward-walking cameramen, and surrounded by thousands of men, women and children from around Israel and the world, rushed up to an elderly, white-bearded rabbi who was ecstatically dancing with the just-completed seventh Children’s Sefer Torah, reached up and gave the Torah a kiss.

A direct descendant of the kohanim, who 2,000 years earlier but only a few hundred meters away blessed the people from the steps of the Beit HaMikdash, the first-born Chaim beamed up at his parents while ignoring the envious glare of a younger sister. His mother, Malka Katz, explained that the family had made the three-and-a-half-hour trip by bus from Kiryat Sefer in northern Israel. She and her husband, Rabbi Avraham Katz, a Torah scholar who learns in a kollel, had purchased letters in the Torah for each of their children and wanted them to be there at its completion.

“It’s a moment the older ones will never forget,” she said.

RELATED

Asked if he knew which of the letters that his parents purchased for him and his siblings in this Torah scroll was his, Chaim thought for a moment, and replied, “No, but every one of them is special and holy.”

While every letter and every word in every Torah scroll is indeed holy, and the completion of every new Torah is a special event—whether in the fledgling Jewish community of Reykjavik, Iceland, a trendy neighborhood in Chicago or the bustling Jewish metropolis of Tel Aviv—the completion of the seventh Children’s Sefer Torah in the holy city of Jerusalem has a particular significance.

In the spring of 1981, the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—spoke of the special power children have to make the world a better place. Quoting the Talmudic description of their speech as “breath free of sin,” the Rebbe explained that they can fuel a dramatic demonstration of unity that could change the planet.