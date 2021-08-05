It was on a bright summer morning when Shterna Wolff, director of Chabad of Hanover, was approached by an influential German magazine about the possibility of being featured as its “Person of the Week.” At first, she thought it was some kind of a hoax.

“Right away, I forwarded the email to a longtime friend and supporter of Chabad of Hanover, Mark Simon,” she says. “I asked him if this is something that’s worth pursuing.”

“Shterna, this is a big deal,” he replied.

The email had entered her inbox on the morning after Chabad of Hanover was featured in a heartwarming TV program for the German NDR station. The segment showcased the work of the rebbetzin and her late husband, Rabbi Binyamin Wolff, and the far-reaching impact they’d had on the Jewish community of Germany. Editors at Rundblick Niedersachsen had seen the segment and wanted to set up a time for an interview.

And so it was that Wolff was featured as the “Person of the Week” in the Rundblick Niedersachsen, in a feature that highlights Germany’s most influential public figures.

Readers suggest candidates for “Person of the Week,” and an individual is chosen after a thorough vetting process and a unanimous decision by editors. “It’s a top magazine among the ‘movers and shakers’ in Germany, the ‘decision-makers,’ ” says Mark Simon.

Wolff’s late husband, Rabbi Binyamin Wolff, a beloved rabbi and sought-after mentor to many, passed away in April 2020 at the age of 43. Despite coping with tremendous loss and grief, she made the critical decision to single-handedly continue the work of her husband and of Chabad of Hanover.

Staying the course has been rewarding, she says, but not easy: “The feeling of the exponential success and tremendous Divine intervention that we’ve seen in the last few months doesn’t take away from the pain at having lost our beloved husband and father,” she says. “Being ‘alone’ in the shlichus with a big family and a congregation is not simple. “To be honest, it’s stressful at times, but I decided that we are going to move forward, and we’re seeing incredible unbelievable success.”

She says that feeling her husband’s presence throughout the day-to-day grind of running the Chabad center encourages her to move forward. “A shliach commits to shlichus throughout his entire life and even after his physical life. Benny continues to be a shliach, and he continues to assist me in his own way,” she told Chabad.org.

Wolff, a mother of eight, has been a source of tremendous strength and support for the members of the Hanover Jewish community, many of whom were left reeling from the shock of having lost their beloved rabbi. Continuing the Chabad activities in Hanover is a mission she holds dear. “We’re moving forward,” she said in German to NDR reporters. “I feel that Benny is still here with me.”