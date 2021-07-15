Rabbi Yoel HaKohen Kahn, known to all simply as Reb Yoel, was a leading disciple of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, and his oral scribe. Blessed with unique intellectual gifts and a once-in-a-generation memory, Reb Yoel was single-mindedly dedicated to absorbing, recording and disseminating the Rebbe’s voluminous teachings for more than seven decades. He was a walking repository who could reach back decades into the past to instantly recall vast swaths of the Rebbe’s talks almost verbatim. Kahn passed away on Thursday, July 15 (6 Menachem Av) at the age of 91.

He had arrived in New York at a providential moment. When the Soviet-born rabbinical student set out from the port of Haifa, Israel, in February of 1950, he had intended to study in the glow of the Sixth Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Y. Schneersohn, of righteous memory (1880-1950). By the time his ship docked at Ellis Island 12 days later, the revered master had passed away. Chassidim quickly recognized the Sixth Rebbe’s son-in-law, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, as his successor as Rebbe. Within weeks Reb Yoel had begun transcribing the Rebbe’s oral talks and mailing them to Jewish communities across the world.

On the first anniversary of the Sixth Rebbe’s passing, the Rebbe finally agreed to take on his father-in-law’s role and become the seventh leader of Chabad, delivering his first Chassidic discourse that evening. While previously, Chassidim would have received a written version of the discourse in the days after the farbrengen, with this new Rebbe nothing was forthcoming. When Reb Yoel had a private audience with the Rebbe a week later, it became clear to him that the due to his already-then packed schedule of engagement with those seeking his advice and counsel from the wider Jewish world and even far beyond that, the Rebbe would not be providing written versions of his oral discourses. Instead, the Rebbe expected the chozer (oral scribe) and his team to hand in notes that he would edit. This would be Reb Yoel’s lifelong calling. Over more than four decades he stood before the Rebbe and diligently memorized thousands upon thousands of hours of complex Torah teachings. Reb Yoel would also lead the singing during the Rebbe’s farbrengens and the oral repetition (chazara) that followed.

The Rebbe’s primary medium of teaching was the farbrengen, Chassidic gatherings held in his synagogue at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, N.Y., during which the Rebbe would seamlessly move from discussions of Maimonides’ legal code, to the mystical depths of the Zohar, complex passages of Talmud, Chassidic philosophy and current events, all of it refracted through his unique prism of Torah synthesis. There were less than a handful of occasions when Reb Yoel wasn’t on hand to memorize these talks. Early on, one Shavuot holiday, the Rebbe arrived unexpectedly to deliver a surprise discourse at daybreak, waiting for Reb Yoel to arrive before beginning. To ensure that never happened again, the next year Reb Yoel was ready and waiting at his usual place when the Rebbe arrived.

Reb Yoel was also a master educator, with an exceptional ability to clarify even the most abstruse, esoteric and abstract of Chabad teachings, and make them accessible to anyone willing to exert a little effort to concentrate their mind and make themselves receptive. Through his fluent elucidations, notions that ordinarily remain in the realm of transcendent faith were seamlessly translated into clear cut logical arguments that proceeded step by sure-step into irrefutable conclusions. Humble and unassuming, he nevertheless spoke with measured authority, punctuated by bursts of sharp wit and twinkling humor. His hat tilted back on his head above his broad forehead, his long and bushy beard in chronic disarray, and a cigarette perpetually between his fingers (in later years he would swap the cigarette for a perpetual glass of tea), he was a compelling teacher who left an indelible mark on the many generations of students who studied under his tutelage from the mid-1950s right up to the last years of his life.

The Rebbe delivers a Chassidic discourse on Sept. 4, 1975. Reb Yoel, whose hat can be seen directly in front of the Rebbe, would listen, memorize, absorb and then transcribe the discourse, which he would then hand in to the Rebbe for editing. (Photo: Jewish Educational Media/The Living Archive)

As chief chozer, Reb Yoel also guided generations of young scholars in the arts of memorization, repetition and transcription, and it is important to to note that many of the Rebbe’s talks were delivered on Shabbat and Festivals, when electronic recordings cannot be used. Under Reb Yoel's watchful eye, these teams of scholars would commit the Rebbe’s teachings to writing in multiple languages and formats. Though the Rebbe did not usually write on his own, he poured countless hours into the editing process. At times, the Rebbe edited so heavily that it would have been easier for him to have written it on his own in the first place, but through this process he was teaching Reb Yoel and the team of chozrim how to organize the free-flowing oral word into clear, concise and compelling prose.

One of the most characteristic features of the Rebbe’s interpretive approach is the combination of sweeping breadth with meticulous attention to detail, and Reb Yoel honed a writing style whose rigorous and incisive precision deftly marshalled the array of references, questions, interventions, elaborations and clarifications into tightly argued and accessible essays. He would spend countless hours, day and nights, laboring to draft and redraft, edit and re-edit, until he deemed a piece ready to be submitted to the Rebbe for review. Over the decades, Reb Yoel’s careful work produced Likkutei Sichot, the 39 volume set of the Rebbe’s edited talks; the six-volume Maamarim Melukatim containing the Rebbe’s edited discourses and the as of yet unfinished Torat Menachem, numbering 118 volumes at the moment, which presents Hebrew renditions of the Rebbe’s farbrengens in their complete and unedited form.