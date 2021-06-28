Search and rescue operation efforts continue in the hopes of finding survivors of the collapse early Thursday morning of the Champlain Tower, a 12-story oceanfront condominium in Surfside, Fla., just north of Miami Beach.

Some 150 people remain missing under the rubble of the Champlain Towers. As prayers and good deeds continue on their behalf, here are profiles of some of those still unaccounted for.

Missing in Surfside: Chaim (Harry) Rosenberg Chaim Rosenberg with his late wife, Anna. Harry Rosenberg, 52, known to his family and friends by his Jewish name, Chaim, is an asset manager originally from Brooklyn and a recent resident of Champlain Tower in Surfside, Fla. He purchased the second-floor condo only last month, hoping that its views of the Atlantic Ocean would help him find solace after a turbulent year that saw the loss of his wife, Anna Rosenberg, to cancer, and both of his parents to COVID-19. In recent months Chaim had dedicated himself towards launching Mercaz Shalom, a young adult center for mental healing, located on the campus of Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak, Israel, in memory of his late wife. In a conversation recorded in Tablet Magazine with Steve Eisenberg, a fellow member of The Shul in Bal Harbour, Chaim said of his move to Florida, “I’m so happy to be here; this is my next chapter of happiness.” Previously, Rosenberg had been renting smaller apartments in the area but had purchased the larger one in the Champlain to have more room for his children and their families to visit. His daughter, Malki Weisz, and her husband, Benny, of Lakewood, N.J., were staying with him at the time of the collapse. The Weiszes remain missing as well at this time. Chaim is beloved by those who know him as a truly dedicated friend and family man, someone who “loves everyone and is loved by all.” “He’s always thinking of others, the type of person who puts their needs before his own, recalls Sendy Liebhard, a friend. “If he sees something and concludes that ‘this is just the thing that so-and-so would appreciate,’ it would arrive at the friend’s house in short order.” Rosenberg had returned from a trip to New York just hours before the tower’s collapse, rushing back to greet Benny and Malki Weisz. “Chaim is a man of intense faith,” Liebhard says. “Life threw him a lot of curveballs, especially recently. His faith in G‑d and positive outlook is what’s nourished him, and what he taught his family and is keeping them strong right now.”

The public is asked to pray for Chaim ben Sarah and all others who are still being searched for.

Missing in Surfside: Benny and Malki Weisz Benny and Malky Weiss Benny Weisz, 32, and Malki Weisz, 27, of Lakewood, N.J., had just flown into Surfside, Fla., the night of the Champlain Tower collapse. The couple, married for five years, came to visit Malki’s father, Chaim Rosenberg, and spend Shabbat with him in his new apartment. Benny, a native of Vienna, Austria, is one of two children born to Dyuri and Tina Weisz. Dyuri, who passed away several years ago, worked at Alvorada Wiener Coffee, a family-owned business. A friend of the family, Chana Weiser, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary with Chabad of Vienna, says Benny, along with his older brother, Danny, are “very refined people who live their Jewish values.” Shushy Bernholtz, a childhood classmate and life-long friend of Benny, describes him as “a diverse person of many talents, with a huge heart.” “Benny knows everything,” says Bernholtz. “He can quote the works of the great German playwrights and poets like Goethe and Schiller and explain the most complex debates in the Talmud with relevant commentaries,“ she says. After studying at the Hebron Yeshivah in the Givat Mordechai neighborhood of Jerusalem where he and Bernholtz were roommates, Weisz went on to study computer science at King’s College in London. After his marriage to Malki Rosenberg, the couple moved to Lakewood, where he works in finance and studies in a local kollel. Malki works as an auditor at Farmingdale, N.J., branch of the Roth & Co. accounting firm. Shlomo Schorr, a colleague, describes her as someone with an almost regal bearing “who brings an abundance of joy and life into the workplace.” The public is asked to pray for Yisroel Tzvi Yosef Ben Toiba, Malka bat Sara Rochel, and all others who are still being searched for.

Missing in Surfside: Ilan Naibryf Ilan Naibryf Ilan Naibryf, a student from the University of Chicago who is also past president of his school’s campus Chabad center, is among the missing. Naibryf and his girlfriend, Deborah Berezdivin, were in the building on the night of the collapse. “Ilan is a fun guy,” said Rabbi Yossi Brackman, director of Rohr Chabad Center at the University of Chicago and Hyde Park. “He’s upbeat, always smiling. He’s very studious; he’s an innovator who is in the middle of making a startup, hardworking and very friendly. He’s an all-around great guy. Brackman and his wife, Baila, first learned that Ilan was among the missing from one of his friends, who contacted them on Thursday. They immediately went to work. Baila Brackman reached out to Ilan’s family and to students who make up their community, gathering together with them on Zoom to recite Psalms and pray for Ilan, Deborah and those who remain unaccounted for. The rabbi continues to speak with students, including many who are reaching out to him for the first time and trying to offer comfort during a time of such uncertainty. He has been encouraging them to pray, for men to put on tefillin and for women to light candles for Shabbat. “This is a particularly challenging time because there’s no definitive resolution,” he said. Still, Brackman is telling students “to hope ... to hold out for a miracle.”

Missing in Surfside: Dr. Ruslan and Nicole Doran Manashirov Nicole and Dr. Ruslan Manashirov at their wedding. Three months ago, friends gathered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to celebrate the wedding of Dr. Ruslan Manashirov and his wife, Nicole Doran-Manashirov. The event had been postponed multiple times previously due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers, friends have shared photos of the jubilant couple on social media as the Manashirovs remain missing, along with some 150 other residents. Ruslan grew up in Bergen Beach, Brooklyn, to an Azerbaijani-Jewish family originally from Baku. He is a neurologist and a family practice doctor. Nicole is a Pittsburgh native and a physician assistant in the emergency department at the Aventura Hospital, who dedicated herself to saving lives during the dark days of the pandemic. A patient of Dr. Manashirov’s, Jose Miqueli, posted on Twitter “This has been very hard to deal with. Ruslan was my doctor, and we had so many conversations. Last one was about his dad. Wonderful man, doctor and son. May our Lord help our families deal through this. Blessings.” Nicole and Dr. Ruslan Manashirov The public is asked to pray for Nicole bat Andrea and all others who are still being searched for.

Missing in Surfside: Dr. Brad Cohen and Dr. Gary Cohen Gary and Mindy Cohen Twelve-year-old Elisheva Cohen was standing near the site of the tragedy in Surfside late Monday night reading Psalms on her phone when Surfside mayor Charles Burkett came over to her. “I had seen this little girl before, and I know because we had talked,” the mayor later shared. “She was sitting in a chair by herself with nobody around her, looking at her phone, and I knelt down and I asked her, so what are you doing? Are you OK? She was reading a Jewish prayer to herself, sitting at the site where one of her parents presumably is. And that really brought it home to me. I am going to find her, and I am going to tell her that we are all here for her.” Elisheva has not been alone in her prayers. A gaping hole was torn in thousands of hearts after news spread last week that her father, Dr. Brad (Yaakov Reuven Hakohen) Cohen, and her uncle, Dr. Gary (Tzvi Nosson Hakohen), were under the piles of rubble in the Surfside condo collapse, In addition to their loving families and grateful patients, the two brothers are treasured by their communities—Brad in Bay Harbor, Fla., and Gary in Birmingham, Ala. Consummate students of Torah, they love nothing more than to share their studies with others, refining their understanding through hearing others’ perspectives. “It all began one day in the bank 25 years ago,” recalls Rabbi Yaakov Saacks, who directs the Jewish Chai Center in Dix Hills, N.Y., where the Cohens had grown up. “Their mother, Deborah, whom I had never met before, came over to me and told me that her son Brad was finishing medical school in Cincinnati. During that time, he had befriended an Orthodox medical student, she said, and was interested in deepening his Jewish knowledge and observance.” Brad soon became a regular participant in Saacks’s classes and programs. As his appreciation for Shabbat grew, he began spending every Shabbat in the Saacks home, drinking in the Shabbat tranquility and enhancing his understanding of Jewish family life. “He always asked great questions in class,” says Saacks. “He loved learning. Even as he was spending the lion’s share of his waking hours doing clinical rotations, he carved out time for Torah study. With audio cassettes and CDs, he made sure that his daily commute to and from the hospital were productively spent on Torah.” When he married his wife, Soraya, he founded a fully observant home, passing on his passion for Judaism to his two children, Avi and Elisheva. Dr. Brad Cohen Passion For Torah In time, Brad Cohen’s passion for Judaism spread to his parents, Morton and Deborah Cohen, and to his elder brother, Gary, a physiatrist who relocated to Alabama, living in Birmingham and practicing in the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. “In recent years, Judaism has taken an increasingly central place in the lives of Gary and Mindy Cohen,” says Rabbi Yossi Friedman, program director at Chabad of Alabama. Dedicated to keeping Shabbat, and determined not to drive on the sacred day of rest, they either spent it alone at home, which is too far to walk to the Chabad center, or with friends, who live closer to Chabad. Obtaining kosher food is also quite challenging in Alabama, a state with a tiny observant population and no kosher dining options, yet the Cohens gladly kept a kosher home. “Gary was always coming over to me and sharing what he learned online or had read,” says Freidman. “With a unique persistence, he would always probe, ask, debate and discover. He was not shy about sharing his understanding, but he was always willing to listen to others and concede to them when he thought they were right. It was amazing to watch him grow and learn.” With Gary in town to visit their parents, who had relocated to Florida, the brothers were spending time together in a condominium on the 11th floor of the Champlain Towers South at the time of the collapse. The public is asked to pray for Yaakov Reuvein Hacohen ben Devorah, Gary Hacohen ben Devorah and all others who are still being searched for.

Missing in Surfside: Judy Spiegel Judy and Kevin Spiegel A gregarious stockbroker with Merrill Lynch, Judy Spiegel was a dedicated volunteer at the Southampton Hospital’s Ellen Hermanson Breast Center on New York’s Long Island, on Holocaust memorial projects, and on giving back to her community in many other ways. She grew up in South Bellview, N.Y. After marrying Kevin Spiegel—her husband of more than 40 years—they began to raise their family in Plainview, N.Y., before establishing themselves in Southampton. They had three children and became longtime pillars of the Chabad of Southampton community. “Judy was so warm, nice and kind,” Rabbi Rafe Konikov, co-director of Chabad of Southampton, told Newsday. “Whenever she walked into a room, she filled it with positive energy and was always smiling and filled with life.” In 2017, the Spiegels relocated to Surfside, and settled on the sixth floor of Champlain Tower South, where they became familiar faces in the community. With Kevin away on a business trip, Judy was alone in her apartment in the early hours of June 24, when it went down in the devastating collapse. Spiegel’s daughter Rachel noted that her mother is a passionate advocate for Holocaust awareness. “She’s very thoughtful, she cared about the details,” a tearful Rachel told The Associated Press. “She was certainly the matriarch of our family.” Holding onto hope of her safe extraction, her friends in Southampton held a prayer service on Shabbat at the Chabad House, while Rachel Spiegel, who last heard her mother’s voice hours before the tragedy, told a local news outlet, ““No matter where my mom is, she’s with us no matter what, through thick and thin.” The public is asked to pray for all who are still being searched for.

Missing in Surfside: Luis Sadovnic and Nicole Langesfeld Nicole Langesfeld and Luis Sadovnic Luis Sadovnic was a young man from Venezuela studying at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., when he met Nicole Langesfeld, an American with Argentine roots, who was studying to be a commercial litigator. Both were adventurous and easy going, and they were married in January 2021, on the beach in front of his grandmother’s 8th floor apartment in Champlain Tower South, which they moved into. Known for their humor and passion for physical fitness, friends recall their love of exploring new places and things and ever present smiles. Co-workers in the Miami branch of Reed Smith, where Nicole works as an associate, describe her as a clever lawyer with a high work ethic. Noah Goldberg told The Washington Post that Nicole is very funny and cares deeply about her friends. An example he shared was how on Wednesday, Goldberg didn’t feel well and Nicole called and texted him at 9:45 p.m. to ask how he was feeling. Her building collapsed just a few short hours later. Nicole’s brother Michael spoke to the Associated Press of his missing sister’s strength and a message of hope: “I know she is fighting. We are not alone in this. There’s hope. I really believe miracles do happen.” The public is asked to pray for all who are still being searched for.

Missing in Surfside: David and Bonnie Epstein David and Bonnie Epstein David and Bonnie Epstein are the proud parents of one son, Jonathan. They settled down in retirement after a long career in real estate investing, and have a passion for watersports, including kite surfing and jet skiing. After hearing the news of the tragic destruction of Champlain Towers South—where the Epstein’s lived on the 9th floor—their cousin, Joey Feldman, spoke about their small, warm family. Praying for a miracle, Feldman told CNBC he is still holding onto hope for their safe extraction. The public is asked to pray for all who are still being searched for.

Missing in Surfside: Linda March Linda March, 58, is an attorney specializing in real estate law who earned her JD from Yeshiva University’s Cardozo School of Law. She previously served as Administrative Law Judge at the NYC Environmental Control Board (now known as OATH), the New York city agency that adjudicates summonses that are issued by these agencies. A dedicated friend, she’s beloved for her ‘spicy sense of humor,’ her love for travel and especially her love for Judaism and the Jewish people. After contracting the coronavirus last year in New York City, March suffered from the so-called “long COVID” symptoms, and recently left New York City for the warm weather and sunny beaches of Surfside, Fla. hoping that the move would be healing both physically and spiritually. She rented the fully furnished Penthouse 4 on the Champlain’s South Tower as a new home and office. The apartment was ripped apart when the Champlain Tower collapsed. Renee Manger and March were part of a group of friends who lived in Manhattan during the early aughts. “We would get together for Shabbat meals at Linda’s apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, go out for dinner together, just talk as friends,” Manger says. “She was always so upbeat and fun, very bright and learned - both in her Jewish knowledge and in her professional life.” Despite the passing of time, as Manger moved to Stamford and March began to split her time between New York and Florida, the two remained in touch. After Manger’s twin brother passed away, as well as after the passing of March’s sister and parents, the two connected. “We didn’t have a superficial friendship,” Manger says. “There was real depth there. When Linda called me, we’d get right into it.” Linda had a strong Jewish education, attended Yeshiva University High School, and has remained deeply committed to Jewish study and causes. After her sister passed away from cancer, March began supporting cancer research. “She’s been a great supporter of Israel and the Jewish people,” says Selwyn Singer, another friend from ‘the group’ and also a transplant to South Florida. In fact, March and Singer had plans to attend a Torah study class in Aventura a week after the fateful collapse of the Champlain Tower. “Linda is truly an Aishet Chayil,” Singer says, using the Hebrew term for a woman of valor, “and an amazing friend.” The public is asked to pray for Chaya Gila bat Yehudit and all others who are still being searched for.