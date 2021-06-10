Seventy JewQ champions from 93 cities across the world gathered onstage in Bushkill, Pa., on Sunday to compete in an exciting, fun-filled championship that was broadcast around the world. The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop the 800 children worldwide who spent a total of 14,000 hours learning about every detail of Jewish life.

Hundreds of CKids participants at Chabad centers across the globe joined the live stream, hosting watch parties back at home with popcorn, flags and other party favors. Each of the 800 children who participated in learning the material was given the opportunity to partake in the championship through answering questions on a live screen and taking part in raffles for exciting prizes and a special awards ceremony.

Many children who participated in the 2020 championship eagerly joined this year’s program, and JewQ 2021 saw many new faces as well. Everything from the Jewish holidays to the ins and outs of the Jewish calendar was covered in CKids’ Living Jewish book that children used as their guide, in addition to the multitude of resources on the CKids website.

Last year’s fourth-grade champions Abi and Tali Grunwald, twins from Worcester, Mass., were featured in a video at the live event. Despite all of the uncertainties brought by the coronavirus pandemic, the two were quite certain that they would be participating in the JewQ championship of 2021.

“When Covid started, I wanted to get my mind off the fact that I couldn't do anything; school was remote, soccer and karate weren't happening and I was just stuck in the house,” says Tali. Studying for JewQ was a challenge but was definitely “worth it.” Studying all that information helped her feel confident in her knowledge of Judaism: “If someone were to ask me: ‘What are the main reasons you celebrate the Jewish holidays?’ I’d know the answer.”

I’m the only Jewish kid in my class,” says Abi. “When I started studying for JewQ, I really didn’t know much, but once it ended, I felt smart, very smart. I was like, ‘Huh, I am smarter about my religion than I actually thought.’ ”

Abi and Tali’s mother, Aviva, notes that JewQ brought the family closer together, saying “since they learned this year about the Jewish holidays, we were able to observe them significantly better this year than we have in the past.”

She says that their excitement was electric, and it was beautiful to see how they shared their enthusiasm with their friends. “At one point, they were informed that they would be receiving mezuzahs as part of the program. Since they already had mezuzahs on their bedroom doorpost, they decided to give them to another Jewish family that they knew didn’t have any.”

Abi took one of the “Twelve Torah Passages” she heard in last year’s competition to heart. Yagaati (“I have worked hard”) speaks about the power of effort and perseverance, and has become somewhat of a guiding motto for her.

“When JewQ came around, I thought of ‘Yagaati,’ said Abi. “I really put my mind and heart into it, and JewQ helped me realize that if I work hard, I will succeed.”