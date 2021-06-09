Viewers from across the globe joined rabbis and Jewish community leaders for a livestream event on Monday celebrating 80 years since the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—and his wife, Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka Schneerson, of righteous memory, arrived on American soil in 1941, on the 28th day of the Hebrew month of Sivan, after fleeing the onrushing Nazi juggernaut as it swept through France.

The program, “Chof Ches Sivan - 80 Years,” streamed for more than six hours and featured speakers from six continents who spoke of the Rebbe and Rebbetzin’s far-reaching and ongoing impact on the modern world and on each of the speakers personally.

Like millions of his generation, the Rebbe and Rebbetzin were personally impacted by the tragedy of the Holocaust. The Rebbe’s younger brother, DovBer, was murdered by the Nazis, as were his beloved grandmother and other family members. The Rebbetzin lost her younger sister Sheina, who perished in Treblinka together with her husband and their son. The Rebbe and Rebbetzin themselves fled Paris, France just days ahead of the occupying Nazis, traveling to Vichy, Nice and Marseille before moving onward to the neutral port of Lisbon, Portugal, where they boarded the Portuguese liner Serpa Pinto for the transatlantic voyage, arriving in New York city 11 days later.

Despite the burden of their own personal grief, the Rebbe and Rebbetzin dedicated their lives to uplift Jewry worldwide and to create a brighter world, and with their arrival in the United States, they ushered in a new era of disseminating light and kindness to all.

Honing in on the Rebbe’s selfless devotion towards world Jewry, starting with his arrival in America, Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar said: “The 28th of Sivan is not merely a ‘holiday,’ it’s the start of a new era—an era of reaching out to a fellow Jew and caring for his or her well-being, physically or spiritually.”

“If there is one idea that is prevalent on this special day, it is the following: that each person should make an effort to connect with another Jew on a personal level. We can learn a lot from the manner in which the Rebbe personally cared for each individual throughout his leadership, and how he gave each person the feeling that he personally knew them and that he was looking out for them.”

Businessman and philanthropist Lev Leviev spoke about the genuine care and personal concern that the Rebbe displayed towards him, noting that “what’s incredible is to see that his shluchim [emissaries] are similar to him in this way.”

The event was coordinated by the Vaad Or Vechom Hiskashrus, a division of Igud Hashluchim dedicated to providing Chassidic inspiration and educational programming to Jewish communities around the world.