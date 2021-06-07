Filled with medieval architecture, hilly landscapes, lush gardens and a prestigious university that dates to 1583, Edinburgh, Scotland, will now have a permanent home for Jewish student life with the building of Chabad’s new center at the University of Edinburgh.

With its first Jewish resident registering in 1691, and only 20 Jewish families living there by the early 1800s, the Jewish community in Edinburgh went on to number in the thousands in the early part of the 20th century. That increase slowly tapered, but Judaism is still thriving today, as hundreds of international Jewish students join several hundred permanent Jewish residents to share in their mutual bond with Judaism at Chabad’s warm and family-like environment.

Adam Schwartz, a university student who hails from Montreal, says Chabad’s close-knit feel and growth-minded outlook have lended themselves to an enriching exploration of his Jewish roots. The encounters and inspiration that he’s gained from his experiences there have made a deep impression upon him and served as catalysts for personal growth.

“Chabad has played a crucial role in helping me explore my Judaism during my studies in Scotland,” Schwartz tells Chabad.org. “From the High Holidays to a range of Torah-study classes given throughout the year, Rabbi Pinny and Gitty Weinman have ensured that students are given opportunities to experience Yiddishkeit. With every event that Chabad holds, students and locals are welcomed and treated like family.”

In addition to the city’s 1,000 Jewish residents and students, Chabad also provides for the needs of the endless stream of Jewish tourists who pass through Scotland’s second-largest city. Rabbi Weinman says the new center represents a huge milestone for the Jewish community that he and Gitty, co-directors of Chabad of Edinburgh, have lovingly built since 2008: “Until now, we had everything running out of a single space in our home.”

Near the Royal Mile, the gently sloping route from Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh’s city center, Chabad’s new building, now undergoing extensive renovations, will include a beautiful synagogue space, a student dining hall, commercial kitchen, library and plenty of office space.

The central location will be a bonus since most of the students at the university are spread out throughout the city, notes Weinman.

Arielle Firestone says that studying in Scotland, far from her hometown of New York City definitely had its challenges. Chabad opened their hearts to her and her fellow Jewish students, and have created what she describes as a “home away from home” for students studying abroad.

“It’s a very warm, welcoming and accepting community,” she says, adding that the delicious food and good company make coming to Chabad feel like home.