When David Novack, a young first lieutenant with the 100th Infantry Battalion, fought for the United States Army in the European theater during World War II, he never could have envisioned that one of his grandsons would be a Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi who would be taking part in a national campaign to bring honor to the valiant Japanese-American troops he commanded.

But that’s exactly what happened, and the efforts finally came together this week. After more than 15 years of activism, the United States Postal Service has issued a commemorative stamp honoring the service and sacrifice of the American men and women of Japanese heritage who served during the Second World War. More than 800 of them gave their lives. They served with distinction and honor alongside 16 million fellow American servicemen and servicewomen during the war.

The postal service has announced that the first day of issue is June 3.

RELATED

The first city of issue is Los Angeles, where veteran widows and their friends first started to campaign for the stamp in 2005. Although the event on Friday, June 4 will be closed to the public due to pandemic guidelines, Rabbi Shmuel Novack, grandson of David Novack, is on the guest list

The 100-442nd Infantry Regiment’s history is well documented, as the men and women who served distinguished themselves in their dedication to their country, particularly so in the face of the discrimination the Japanese American community suffered during the time.

Shortly after the Imperial Japanese Navy’s attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese American citizens were initially categorized as enemy aliens. In February of 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing military authorities to inter them in camps throughout the Western United States.

What ensued is still a large stain on American history—the relocation and detention of thousands of citizens for no other reason other than their ancestry.

“Go for Broke” Soldiers of World War II on receiving a Congressional Gold Medal. (Photo: Shari Tamashiro and the Hawaiii Nisei Project)

Remarkably, despite the intense discrimination, many of those interred chose to prove their loyalty by volunteering for the draft, eventually forming two combined units of the 100-442nd battalions.

More than 12,000 Nisei (second-generation Japanese American) volunteers answered the call. Many of the soldiers had families in internment camps while they fought abroad. The unit’s motto was “Go for Broke.”

The 442nd regiment is the most decorated unit for its size in U.S. military history. But despite its storied and courageous history, it took years for the U.S. government to officially recognize its bravery.

Eventually, their efforts came to light, and numerous awards were issued over the years by subsequent U.S. presidents. Still, the recognition didn’t seem commensurate with the endeavor.

To that end, the Stamp Our Story Coalition, an ad hoc group of mainly family and friends of the “Go for Broke” soldiers, was founded in 2005 by three Nisei (second-generation Japanese American) women from California who themselves endured confinement in the camps during the war. They have long sought to tell the “Go for Broke” soldiers’ story through a postage stamp.