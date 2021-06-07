This past week some 45 million Americans took to the roads, rails and the skies, many traveling for the first time in more than a year. Fueled by a surge in vaccinations and the subsequent easing of coronavirus restrictions, the summer of 2021 is shaping up to be a period of unprecedented travel. Tens of millions more international travelers are gearing up to hit the road as well. Travel-industry experts project the coming summer season to see more vacationers than even during the pre-pandemic travel boom in 2019.

With so many people moving about, Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries in once-again-open tourist hotspots around the world are preparing to meet the needs of Jewish travelers—from Torah classes to kosher food to kaddish with a minyan.

Now Jewish travelers have a new tool in hand: Chabad.org is rolling out a beta version of an entirely revamped Chabad Locator available exclusively at Chabad.org/New-Directory. Combining the power of Google maps and the ingenuity of Chabad.org’s development team, the new directory maps out a global view of the incredibly vast network of thousands of Chabad-Lubavitch centers worldwide.

The new platform enables users to easily identify the unique offerings and the location of each center, along with contact information, a list of available services and other pertinent information.

While the directory is fully operational, being launched in beta means that the release is limited to users that use an exclusive url—Chabad.org/New-Directory, as it’s not yet available by going to the directory through Chabad.org’s homepage. By creating a limited release, the development team is able to use the feedback from early users to work out any unnoticed issues missed during testing before it’s full debut.

The beta-version of the new directory is being launched in advance of3 Tammuz, the anniversary of the passing of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—which is observed this year on Sunday, June 13. While a practical guide, it is also a window into the extent of the ongoing and growing impact the Rebbe continues to have on Jewish life around the globe, bringing the beauty, depth and joy of Judaism to every corner of the earth. Each one of the thousands of Chabad centers around the world—from frozen tundras to sunny beaches, inner cities to leafy suburbs—are facets of the Rebbe’s influence and global vision.