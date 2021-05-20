Thousands of children who attend day-care centers in some of the cities under daily missile attacks from Gaza—Sderot, Ashdod and Yavneh—received more than $40,000 worth of toys, games and treats before the holiday of Shavuot earlier this week, thanks to an ongoing campaign in Teaneck, N.J. And there’s more to come.

Partnering with Colel Chabad in Israel to facilitate the distribution of educational books, toys and candy to kids in beleaguered areas, the youth department of Congregation Bnai Yeshurun has raised more than $45,000 to date through its website, www.toysforkidsinisrael.com. In addition, other partnering organizations are providing gifts, funds and logistical support to aid in the effort.

“We called upon the community to help raise money to send toys, educational books and comfort food to bomb shelters across southern Israel,” said Rivka Szafranski, who is directing the effort in Teaneck with her husband, Yehoshua.

“We decided to team up with Colel Chabad, which already has the infrastructure and volunteer system, to package and distribute gifts to these children who are suffering during these traumatic times,” said Doron Katz, another participant in the effort.

The packages were prepared under the guidance of professional staff helping support the emotional well-being of the children at the day-care centers, said organizers. The gifts were not only age-appropriate but also included quality books talking about emotions and challenges designed to help the children throughout this scary and confusing time.

“It warms our hearts to feel your love and caring,” said Miriam Blau, educational counselor at the Maonot Chaya Childcare Centers in Israel. “It means so much to these children during these turbulent times to know that there are sisters and brothers on the other side of the world that think of them and care for them.”

“Thousands of families are living in very tense and scary times, having to drop everything and run to the nearest shelter, sometimes multiple times a day,” said Itzik Marton of Colel Chabad.

“The tremendous response from Jewish youth in the United States to this initiative really shows how kol Yisrael ereivim zeh bazeh—“we are all connected and responsible for one another.”

The gifts were packed at the Pantry Packers Volunteer Center in Jerusalem under the direction of Rabbi Menachem Traxler and included handwritten notes from day-school students from Yeshivat Noam in New Jersey, as well as other participating Jewish communities around the United States.

“To see this project grow so quickly and continue to attract the involvement among the Jewish children of the Diaspora is inspiring,” said Rabbi Sholom Duchman, director of Colel Chabad. “The children of Israel are never alone, and we will continue to support our brothers and sisters in any way we can.”

A sample of cards and letters that are being distributed.