It was a violent, terrifying and sleepless night for many in Israel as Hamas launched middle-of-the night barrages of more than 300 missiles that killed two and sent hundreds of thousands to bomb shelters from Tel Aviv to Beersheva. In total, more than 1,050 terrorist missiles have left six dead, scores injured, and millions of adults and children traumatized by the sounds and sights of wailing sirens, deadly airborne missiles and sometimes deafening explosions.

It was also another night of rioting within Israel as Arab mobs torched Jewish homes, synagogues, business and cars in Lod, with violent riots continuing in Jerusalem, Haifa and Ramle. Groups of Jewish residents in Lod organized for self-defense, and a group of Samaria residents came to the city to help during the night, especially to prevent the further burning of synagogues and yeshivahs.

Following the call of Lod Mayor Haim Revivo to impose a closure on the city, a state of emergency was declared, and 16 companies of border guards were sent to restore and maintain order.

The overnight missile attacks took the lives of Halil Awad, 52, and his 16-year-old daughter, Nadine, whose car took a direct hit just outside of Lod. His wife, who was also in the car, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. At least 26 were injured overnight. Earlier in the day, a 50-year-old woman was killed by a direct hit in Rishon Letzion, and there were direct hits by missiles in Holon and Givatayim, as well as on a gas station in Ashkelon. The fire burned all night. Later in the day, a guided anti-tank missile killed one and injured four near the border.

The Lod mayor noted that the father and daughter who were killed by a missile were members of the city’s Arab community. “Hamas missiles do not differentiate between Jews and Arabs,” said Revivo. He appealed to Arab residents to end the violence inside the city and called for calm. “The day after, we will still have to live here together.”