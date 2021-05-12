It was a violent, terrifying and sleepless night for many in Israel as Hamas launched middle-of-the night barrages of more than 300 missiles that killed two and sent hundreds of thousands to bomb shelters from Tel Aviv to Beersheva. In total, more than 1,050 terrorist missiles have left six dead, scores injured, and millions of adults and children traumatized by the sounds and sights of wailing sirens, deadly airborne missiles and sometimes deafening explosions.
It was also another night of rioting within Israel as Arab mobs torched Jewish homes, synagogues, business and cars in Lod, with violent riots continuing in Jerusalem, Haifa and Ramle. Groups of Jewish residents in Lod organized for self-defense, and a group of Samaria residents came to the city to help during the night, especially to prevent the further burning of synagogues and yeshivahs.
Following the call of Lod Mayor Haim Revivo to impose a closure on the city, a state of emergency was declared, and 16 companies of border guards were sent to restore and maintain order.
The overnight missile attacks took the lives of Halil Awad, 52, and his 16-year-old daughter, Nadine, whose car took a direct hit just outside of Lod. His wife, who was also in the car, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. At least 26 were injured overnight. Earlier in the day, a 50-year-old woman was killed by a direct hit in Rishon Letzion, and there were direct hits by missiles in Holon and Givatayim, as well as on a gas station in Ashkelon. The fire burned all night. Later in the day, a guided anti-tank missile killed one and injured four near the border.
The Lod mayor noted that the father and daughter who were killed by a missile were members of the city’s Arab community. “Hamas missiles do not differentiate between Jews and Arabs,” said Revivo. He appealed to Arab residents to end the violence inside the city and called for calm. “The day after, we will still have to live here together.”
IDF Continues Counter-Attacks
Meanwhile, the IDF continued to attack terrorist bases in the Gaza Strip. Fighter jets hit a high-rise Hamas building in the Ramal neighborhood of the northern Gaza Strip, which housed the terrorist group’s intelligence headquarters, information department and a brigade military headquarters.
The civilians who were in the building were warned before the attack and given sufficient time to evacuate the building. An IDF spokesman said that two senior members of Hamas’s intelligence system were also killed last night. Officials in Gaza said 43 individuals have been killed and 296 injured.
Worldwide Prayer, Study and Good Deeds
As the attacks from Gaza escalated and spread, so did words and actions in support of Jews under fire. Support and encouragement and calls for increased prayer, Torah study and good deeds were being posted on social-media sites and sent by email worldwide, and Chabad Centers around the world were establishing special programs and events in support of Israel.
Jews around the world are urged to attend synagogue services and stand as one to hear the Ten Commandments on the holiday of Shavuot, celebrated this year from sunset on Sunday, May 16 until nightfall on Tuesday, May 18 (one day in Israel) just as the Jewish people stood together at Mount Sinai 3,333 years ago.
Chabad.org has issued a call for people to increase in good deeds, mirroring the response of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—at other times when Israel and her citizens were under attack. In the tense days leading up to the 1967 Six-Day War, the Rebbe addressed thousands of children at the Lag BaOmer parade held in Brooklyn, N.Y., his words of encouragement broadcast to the entire Jewish people.
“Your brothers and sister in the Holy Land, the Land of Israel, are currently in a situation where G‑d is protecting them and sending them His blessings, success and salvation in an added measure so that they may emerge—and they will emerge—from their current situation successfully,” the Rebbe assured. “Every time you study … and [perform] another Mitzvah … it brings G‑d’s increased blessing for salvation and success.”
He also quoted the blessing and promise contained in this past week’s Torah portion of Bechukotai: “You will dwell securely in the Land.”
