Updated at 4 p.m. ET

JERUSALEM—Residents of Tel Aviv and the rest of central Israel took shelter tonight amid the sounds of wailing air-raid sirens followed by a terrifying series of explosions, as terror groups in Gaza launched more than 100 missiles at Israel’s coastal cities. One woman was killed by a rocket strike in Rishon Lezion, south of Tel Aviv. Scores have been injured around the nation.

At least three people were injured in Holon, south of Tel Aviv, including a 5-year-old girl, after a rocket struck the city. According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, its medics are treating a 50-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl and are taking them to the hospital for further care.

The Home Front Commander announced late in the day that schools will be closed throughout the country on Wednesday, due to the escalating attacks. The education system is preparing for several days of remote learning.

Earlier in the day, two women were killed and a third person seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon during a massive rocket barrage rockets fired at the coastal city of Ashkelon in southern Israel by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza. More than 80 Israelis have been injured by hundreds of rockets fired over the past 24 hours.

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, announced that it had fired an unusually large barrage of 137 rockets at Ashdod and Ashkelon in a span of only five minutes. Firing a massive simultaneous barrage of rockets is a tactic used to strain the capacity and overcome Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system’s ability to intercept every projectile. The IDF had called on residents of those cities to remain inside municipal bomb shelters and reinforced security rooms for most of the day.

“All day rockets were striking all around us, fortunately nobody was killed on our street but the sirens have been blaring all day,” Aryeh Pruss of Ashkelon told Chabad.org. “Last night, we put our five kids to sleep in the safe room and I slept in the hallway. There is palpable fear in the air. There hasn’t been this much stress here in a long time. We stayed indoors all day and when I went to prayers towards evening, everyone remained huddled inside between Mincha and Maariv instead of socializing outside as we usually do.”

“The scariest thing was that the Iron Dome missile defense system was down for about two hours leaving the city completely vulnerable to rocket fire,” he explained. “A local Chabad family lost a loved one during hostilities in 2012 (Operation Pillar of Defense) so as a community we really came together to support one another. Many have taken a course in handling and dealing with trauma related to the security situation. Chabad families in communities further north have also opened their doors to host families seeking to escape the bombardment.”