When Jill Swann moved to the Caribbean Island of Providenciales to teach windsurfing and sailing, she found just about everything she wanted in Turks and Caicos, an archipelago of 30 islands boasting 230 miles of beach, most of it sprinkled with soft, white sand and surrounded by the sparkling blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Although it was hard for Swann not to fall in love with the place, “there was no Jewish infrastructure and no one to pull the Jews together,” the native of Long Island, N.Y., who has lived on Providenciales—the “gateway” of the Turks and Caicos Islands—for 35 years tells Chabad.org. “After I adopted my son, I took him to church because I wanted to give him a belief in a higher power.”

Today, much has changed, with Jewish services and community growing in large part due to the warmth and leadership of Rabbi Shmulik and Chaya Berkowitz, who founded the first synagogue and Jewish community center in the archipelago’s history in late 2019, only a few months before the coronavirus pandemic began to spread worldwide.

Jill Swann (right) has found Jewish community and celebration at the new Chabad House in Turks and Caicos.

RELATED

In a villa right off Providenciales’s main thoroughfare, Grace Bay Road, Chabad of Turks and Caicos Islands is easily accessible to guests at the island’s many hotels. “The rabbi and Chaya are so warm and so inviting; people love coming to their home for Shabbat meals or attending services and events,” attests Swann. “I know visitors who have even bought homes on the island to be close to them and participate.”

During the past year, when much of the world was shut down due to the pandemic, Rabbi Berkowitz says they saw steady participation, in part due to North American families who chose to isolate themselves there, attending school and work virtually from the Caribbean.

Balmy weather makes outdoor pandemic-friendly services a cinch.

All through the winter, the Berkowitzes held outdoor Shabbat services and communal meals, and expect to continue with their regular activities until the island empties for the hurricane season in August.

Having gotten to know more and more locals over the year-and-a-half since they arrived, the Berkowitzes hosted 80 people for the Passover Seder in a giant tent.

Since nearly all food is imported from the United States (the British territory is 600 miles southeast of Miami and uses American currency), there is no shortage of kosher staples. Meat and dairy, however, have had to be shipped in privately and kept frozen. The rabbi reports that he has arranged for a local supermarket to carry the kosher products and expects kosher meat to be on the shelves in a matter of weeks.

During the pandemic lockdowns, the Berkowitzes used the quiet time to get to know people individually and reach out to Jewish islanders and second-home-owners.

To serve the local children as well as those there just for this past winter, the Berkowitzes have held pre-holiday educational events and hope to start a Hebrew school in time for the coming school year.