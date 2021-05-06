As Duke University celebrates commencement festivities and bids farewell to their 2021 graduates, there is additional cause for celebration among its Jewish students. They can now look forward to greeting incoming students this fall for a new year of Jewish programs, classes and services at Fleishman House, a charming and expansive new presence centrally located alongside Duke’s East Campus in Durham, N.C. The historic brick Colonial Revival building, formerly the King’s Daughters Inn, has been renamed Fleishman House in honor of beloved Jewish professor Joel Fleishman, and serves as the new home of Rohr Chabad at Duke University Undergrads. Jewish life at Duke has undergone a revitalization in the six years since Chabad Duke Undergrads co-directors Rabbi Nossen and Chaya Fellig arrived on campus, and its new 24,000-square-foot home, which features a beautiful rooftop deck, commercial kitchen, dining room, classrooms and plenty of space for student lounges, will ensure the work of welcoming and catering to Jewish students regardless of level of observance and knowledge continues to thrive. For Duke alumnus Larry Heyman (’94), dedicating a large Jewish center one block from the East Campus is a longtime dream; that it bears Professor Fleishman’s name is an honor. RELATED “When I attended Duke in the early 1990s, Jewish students didn’t have many formal opportunities to congregate and practice their faith,” Heyman tells Chabad.org. “For myself and my Jewish peers, Professor Fleishman was the face of Jewish life at the school. He would invite us over for the High Holidays and the Passover seder. At college, and away from home for the first meaningful amount of time, the gravitational pull of competing priorities was strong. Joel’s hospitality and graciousness pulled us into his orbit for Jewish observances throughout the year.” Joel Fleishman, professor of law and public-policy sciences at Duke University School of Law A native of Fayetteville, N.C., Fleishman and his distinguished career have long been intertwined with the destiny of his home state. Early on, he worked as a legal assistant to North Carolina Gov. Terry Sanford, who in 1969 became president of Duke University. Among Sanford’s early initiatives was founding a school at Duke dedicated to preparing students for lives of leadership, civic engagement and public service, and he recruited Fleishman from Yale to come to Duke to serve as the first director of what is now the Sanford School of Public Policy. Fleishman is currently professor of law and public policy at Duke; director of the Heyman Center on Ethics, Public Policy and the Professions; and director of the Duke Foundation Research Program. He has also authored three books on philanthropy.

A Big Dream and a Fitting Tribute Rabbi Nossen Fellig with Duke students The relationship Heyman formed with Fleishman as a student at Duke in the ’90s did not end when he graduated. In the years since, they bonded over their shared interests in history and philanthropy, and, of course, Jewish life at Duke. Heyman recalls a phone call he had with Fleishman two years ago, when they discussed further expanding opportunities for Jewish life at the school. Both agreed that providing students with fresh, appealing kosher meals daily was a priority. Easily available kosher food on campus is not only about accommodating students’ needs, but about creating a space where Jewish students can feel at home and comfortable in a familiar setting. That’s when Fleishman told his erstwhile student about some exciting newcomers at Duke: the Felligs of Chabad. One obvious challenge was space, or the lack of it. After all, the rabbi’s house was a great place to start—the Felligs, who regularly host up to 150 students for Friday-night Shabbat meals, were already busting out of their center—but how many people can you feed out of a residential kitchen? “When the rabbi told me that a historic hotel, the King’s Daughters Inn, was for sale and that he wanted to purchase it and dedicate it in honor of Joel, I thought this was too good to be true,” says Heyman. “After all Joel has done for Jewish life at Duke over his 50-year career here, being able to continue to serve the needs of the Jewish student population was something very near and dear to him.” The news has garnered widespread excitement at Duke, both among students and faculty. Chaya Fellig, center Imam Abdullah Antepli, associate professor of the practice at Sanford School of Public Policy, and a longtime friend and colleague of Fleishman’s, describes the new Fleishman House a fitting accolade. “What a well-deserving tribute to honor the legendary Joel Fleishman of Duke!,” he says. “So many spaces, centers, initiatives and programs already are, and many more will be, named after this giant, but this one will always be standing out as one of the most special since it perfectly captures this true American hero’s deep connection to his Jewish faith, his unshakable commitment to the ethical and moral teachings of Judaism, and his unlimited love and service to his students, Duke and to all humanity.” Judith Kelley, dean of the Sanford School of Public Policy and Terry Sanford Professor of Public Policy and Political Science, agrees. “I know how much this honor will mean to Joel,” she says. “During his many years of service to Duke, what stands out is his deep care about the well-being of our students on all dimensions.” The work of turning Fleishman House from a vision into a reality involved a host of dedicated and generous supporters who share an admiration for Fleishman and a commitment to Jewish community. “A lot of credit goes to Sara Bloom for galvanizing such a successful fundraising effort so quickly,” adds Heyman. “Without her, this would not have been possible.” With both alumni and involved parents on board, the property was purchased in February 2021 and began operating immediately. With the coronavirus pandemic making outdoor space an especially important commodity, Chabad has already put good mileage onto Fleishman House’s 2,100-square-foot rooftop deck. Josh Berman (’23), far right, who serves as president of Chabad at Duke Undergrad, with Duke's famed basketball coach, Mike Krzyzewski