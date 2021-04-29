As the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to spread through North America a year ago, Rabbi Nechemia and Raizel Schusterman were starting to plan for their 18th year of service to the Jewish community of Peabody, Mass. Located in the state’s North Shore region—known for its rich industrial history—it was immediately evident that the pandemic could have serious economic consequences.

“As soon as it became clear that the Covid lockdown was not going to last for just a few weeks,” said Raizel Schusterman, “we realized that this difficult time was a perfect opportunity to shower our community with more love and unconditional support than ever before.”

To that end, they coined Chabad-Lubavitch of Peabody Jewish Center’s 18th year as the “Year of Love.” Chabad of Peabody is a branch of Chabad-Lubavitch of the North Shore, under the leadership of Rabbi Yossi and Leah Lipskier, and with many in the community struggling due to the pandemic, area residents have received a wide range of Jewish enrichment opportunities at a discount or free of charge. There have been free Shabbat take-home dinners, steeply discounted Hebrew-school tuition and affordable mezuzahs. With the “Flowers for the People” program, anyone in the community has been able to call Chabad and provide them with the name and address of someone who is sick or in quarantine, and a box of fresh flowers and Shabbat candles will be delivered to their door.

“It was beautiful to see how the people who were in a position to support our community during this challenging year were even more generous than ever,” Raizel Schusterman told Chabad.org.

For many in the community, perhaps the most exciting of all of the anniversary-related programs is a chance to buy and own a letter in a Torah scroll that is being completed in honor of the completion of Chabad of Peabody’s 18th year in August. Writing a scroll with their community was a long-time dream of the Schustermans, and after discussing it with David Moldau, a longtime friend, they learned that it was a dream of his as well. Moldau and his wife, Harriet, are dedicating the Torah in memory of Harriet’s parents, who escaped Poland in the late 1930s on one of the last ships to leave for the United States.

Moldau says his Jewish journey has been deeply enriched by his relationship with Chabad. Although he currently lives in Longwood, Fla., he makes sure to visit Massachusetts often and feels very close with the Schustermans. He notes that since he moved to Florida, he has since gotten to know Rabbi Yanky Majesky of Chabad-Lubavitch of North Orlando.

“Chabad is special,” he says. “They reach out to you, and you reach back.”