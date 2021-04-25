For Vikki Kalbacher, an accidental arrival at a Chabad Chanukah party six years ago yielded more than just latkes. The event initiated a relationship that has since deepened her involvement with the Jewish community and study of Judaism. Now, Kalbacher has teamed up with Nechama Haskelevich, co-director of Chabad at the University of Pennsylvania, for a creative project to make her encounter a universal experience for Jewish students.

Is It Shabbos Yet?: The College Student Edition is a spinoff of the 1990 classic book, Is It Shabbos Yet? by Ellen Emerman, where a young girl, Malky, continually asks her mother the title question as the two prepare for the Friday-night meal.

In the new book, Emma, a young college student, goes about her day, pressing snooze on her alarm, grabbing a drink at Starbucks, writing papers and inviting friends to Chabad for Shabbat. The book’s storyline reflects Kalbacher’s experience on campus with Chabad becoming her second home.

“Our book depicts a slice of life on campus shlichus,” said Haskleveich, who has served Penn’s campus for the past 20 years with her husband, Rabbi Levi Hasklevich, and their children. “Depicting how students appreciate the warmth and light of Shabbat, and feel the Rebbe’s embrace through the shluchim, is both inspiring and uplifting.”

As the story goes, on one Friday night as Hasklevich and her daughter, Devora, who was 16 at the time, were preparing food for the Shabbat meal, Kalbacher walked into the kitchen and was put to work, prepping food for the many guests who would be arriving later.

Haskelevich jokingly instructed Kalbacher to toss the salad, but not “Malky-style,” like the girl in the book, who tosses the salad in such a way that the vegetables go flying all over the kitchen. As Haskelevich explained the joke, Kalbacher began brainstorming an idea for a similar text where a college student zips through her Friday routine, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the weekly holiday. Devora Haskelevich, also taken by the concept, eagerly offered to create the artwork for such a book.

It wasn’t until the COVID-19 lockdown began, however, that the trio had the time and resources to pull it together.

“It was really fun to create the artwork for this book,” said Devora Haskelevich, a senior at Kosloff Torah Academy High School in Pennsylvania. “I enjoyed experimenting and learning how to use new apps and programs to make the designs. Seeing the pictures transformed into a real book was very exciting. It was also really great to have a creative project to work on during the lockdown of the pandemic when a lot of regular activities were suspended.”