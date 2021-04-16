When Sterni Wolff thought about the one-year anniversary of the passing of her husband, the unforgettable and beloved Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to Hanover, Rabbi Binyamin Wolff, she immediately knew what she wanted.

“What I did not want was to go with the family to his gravesite and return to a scene of mourning and loss. I wanted to return to a feeling of hope, happiness and continuity,” Wolff told Chabad.org.

And that’s exactly what she did: In an event featured by major German newspapers and broadcast media and local outlets alike, the Wolff family, together with the local Jewish community, rabbis and distinguished dignitaries, presided over the grand opening of the brand-new Chabad Center in Hanover dedicated to his memory called “Haus Benjamin,” or “Binyamin’s House.”

It is a remarkable full circle from the tragic events of last year. When Rabbi Wolff passed away, he left behind his wife, eight children between the ages of 4 and 19, and thousands of grief-stricken friends, students, congregants and admirers. But nowhere was the calamity felt more than in Hanover itself, a city of a half-million in northern Germany where Wolff served as the lone rabbi for its 7,000 Jews.

So when Sterni Wolff announced that she was determined to remain in Hanover with her family and oversee an expansion of activity there, the Jewish community breathed a collective sigh of relief and joy.

The efforts have paid off, and with the help of an online campaign that attracted more than 16,000 individual donors—along with the generous support of George Rohr, the legendary supporter of Chabad representatives across the world—Chabad of Hanover secured a mortgage for a beautiful, spacious building right beside the Bismarck train station, one of the city’s major transit hubs. And in a historic event on April 13, the newly renovated building was dedicated and will now serve the Jewish residents of Hanover, as well as the many travelers who travel there for tourism, business and medical treatment.

“This entire past year, we have really seen the blessing and tremendous empowerment of the Rebbe [Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory]. Miracles have literally been rolling around,” said Sterni Wolff. “There really wasn’t anything involved in this entire episode that can be deemed natural. My husband and I had been looking for a facility for years with no luck, and then all of a sudden, we were able to secure this place. Everything else, from the financing to the construction—it has been so obvious that it’s from Above.”