Shaaryn Behr has lived through hurricanes and tornadoes, but nothing could prepare her for what she is currently experiencing. As Behr lit her Shabbat candles on Friday, April 9, the Caribbean island of St. Vincent lay blanketed by a thick coating of ash, shrouding it in darkness. “As I watched the Shabbat candles flicker, I thought: ‘This is so eerie.’ ”

That morning at 8:41 a.m., La Soufrière—St. Vincent and the Grenadines’s tallest peak—violently erupted, spewing volcanic plumes up to 26,000 feet into the atmosphere and covering the island in ash. It had rumbled to life only weeks earlier, after lying dormant since its last eruption in 1979. The eruption continued through Tuesday. Authorities warn that it is “likely to continue for days and possibly weeks.”

The eruption was rated at four on the Volcanic Explosivity Index, comparable to La Soufrière’s historic eruption in 1902, which killed 1,680 people. No fatalities have been recorded at this time; thanks to early seismic activity, authorities were forewarned and issued evacuation orders for the “red zone,” the villages in the volcano’s deadly path. However, authorities fear for the lives of those who stayed behind, as the pyroclastic flow of the volcano has razed everything in its path.

“Hurricanes and tornadoes are one thing, but I never thought I’d see a volcano, it is so surreal,” says Behr, who’s been living in St. Vincent’s capital city of Kingstown, about 15 miles from the volcano, for the past 11 years, tells Chabad.org. “It felt like an apocalypse. The eruptions were huge. As it was erupting, the plumes were getting bigger and bigger, followed by red flashes. It went on the whole of Friday night.”

When Behr awoke on Shabbat morning, “Everything was dark, the ash came through the windows, our floor was black; we couldn’t breathe. Outside, it looked futuristic.” Shaaryn and her partner, Harry, lost power and water on Saturday, along with the rest of the island. Power has remained spotty, but since Monday night, they had water.

Following Shabbat, there were more eruptions. “It was raining ash. Everybody was in shock. I spent three hours trying to clean my house and just be able to breathe a little. It is hard for people to fathom, you hear of disasters, but actually living through one like this is so, so scary.”