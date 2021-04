The glowing Hebrew letters emerge out of pure white light. They each move independently, swarming across the screen like ants until an invisible force draws them together into a form. A human form basking in sunlight. The person, the earth and the sun all dissolve again into a phosphorescent nebula of sparks—pulsing, radiating and orbiting a single point of gravity. And as the animating glow slowly contracts into dull red embers, the camera pulls back to reveal the center of a sunflower blossom, the infinite expressed as finite.

This dense dreamlike vision is how the team at Torah Visuals—a new company that has created a series of animated videos to explain some of the fundamental concepts in Jewish mysticism—understands the paradox that everything is one, and people each feel and act as individuals. And it all unfolds in 30 seconds.

“Torah Visuals: We explain things you can never understand,” says Torah Visuals director and founder, Naftali Charter, with a chuckle. “Good luck to us.”

RELATED

Charter is flame. He talks fast and thinks faster—bouncing between swashbuckling real-life stories of his years as a soldier and security consultant—protecting ships from pirates and orchestrating overseas jailbreaks—and grand visions for using his rabbinic training to unlock spirituality and redemption for millions.

As of two years ago, however, it wasn’t clear where Charter would be called to apply his high-intensity visionary personality to the world of Torah. And then, like so many people of his generation while at a crossroads in life, he fell down a YouTube rabbit hole. “I was amazed by the [potential for] scalability [of teaching Torah on YouTube],” he remembers. “A five-minute class could be watched by 1 million people across the world—multiplying the five minutes into 5 million minutes.”

But when he thought about recording classes for YouTube, he looked into the camera and realized that “no one wants to listen to me speak. … No one wants to listen to anyone speak for that matter … .” He concedes that when a person already has a connection with a particular speaker, he or she may enjoy watching a talk, but that kind of frontal speaking is unlikely to break into new communities, help forge new relationships or excite new demographics.

Then late one night, Charter was sitting with a friend who said: “Dude. Animation.”

“And it just clicked.”

Within weeks of that night, Charter connected to animator Shmueli Bell, who would become Torah Visual’s animation/art director, and they started a company.

Just like Charter, Bell grew up going to religious schools. But unlike the life of adventure that called to Charter, Bell was drawn from an early age to the quiet universe of animation—painstakingly crafting full computer animations with crude software when he was only 7. As he matured, he eventually found a yeshivah that would allow him to work on art alongside his Torah studies.

“If someone was charged with digitizing the Torah and they went to look for the 10 holiest [people] out there to do this, they’re not stumbling across us,” says Charter. “But that’s the beauty of it; we’re not renowned principals and educators and rabbis.”

Instead, each member of their 11-person team brings something unique to the enterprise, which both adds to the quality of the content and increases its broad accessibility.

Bell shares Charter’s obsession with accessibility. “Our intention with Torah Visuals from the beginning was … [to] make content that is appealing to people who … don’t even necessarily know what they’re seeking, but generally feel an inclination to spirituality.”

Unsure where to follow this numinous yearning, Bell says they often turn to the Internet, and more specifically, YouTube. “We really wanted to make something that would take the deepest teachings of Chassidus and Kabbalah and things that are only accessible if you’re willing to put a lot of time into listening to classes or reading books yourself and learning them, and to condense our knowledge of those things—to package it into a way that would be understandable and accessible to the whole world.”