After a year in which schools were shuttered for long months and education faced profound setbacks, dozens of cities and counties, nearly every state as well as the White House have united today in proclaiming Education and Sharing Day, a day focused on the higher purpose of education: building students’ character and emphasizing moral and ethical values. These values were consistently promoted by the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. Recognizing the Rebbe’s profound contributions towards the advancement of promoting moral and ethical education, every president since Jimmy Carter in 1978 has proclaimed the date of the Rebbe’s birth—11 Nissan, this year March 24—to be Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A. In his proclamation for Education and Sharing Day, 2021, President Joe Biden focused on the significance of the day after a year of pain and loss. “If the isolation and loss of the last year has taught us anything, it is just how much we need each other, how intertwined our lives are, and how deeply we crave conversation, connection, and community. We are at our best when we work together and help our neighbors, whether down the road or around the world.” “This lesson is at the heart of Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A., when we celebrate the role models, mentors, and leaders who devote themselves to the progress and success of each new generation, to reinforcing our common bonds, and to lifting up our highest ideals. Today, we mark the legacy of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, a guiding light of the international Chabad-Lubavitch movement and a testament to the power and resilience of the human spirit.” RELATED “This initiative has been supported annually by every President since Jimmy Carter, and underscores the importance of inculcating our young people with good education and values,” Rabbi Levi Shemtov, executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad) Washington, D.C., told Chabad.org. “Thankfully, this initiative has transcended partisanship for decades, and allowed leaders from across the political spectrum to help further the Rebbe’s passionate vision and hope for the betterment of society.” Shemtov annually coordinates Education Day proclamations across the country together with his father, Rabbi Avraham Shemtov, national director of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad) and chairman of Agudas Chasidei Chabad—the umbrella organization of Chabad-Lubavitch—who coordinated the activities surrounding the very first Education Day celebration in Washington, D.C., back in 1978. Rep. Carlton Wing holds up a charity box, known as an ARK, in the Arkansas House of Representatives

Re-Energizing Education After the Pandemic U.S. President Joe Biden’s proclamation was echoed throughout the country, as nearly all 50 states issued proclamations of their own, and scores of municipalities did the same. From Chicago, Ill.; Orlando, Fla.; and Newark, N.J., to Kauai, Hawaii; Vacaville, Calif.; and Altoona, Pa., local governments recognized the Rebbe’s message: that education should not merely focus on the acquisition of knowledge and preparation for a career, but that it focus on building character and inculcating values of morality, ethics and charity. It’s a message that rings truer than ever following the devastation that the pandemic wrought on education throughout the United States and around the world. “There is a concern about the learning loss that children are experiencing due to the remote nature of education this year,” Dr. Ashley Berner, director of the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy and an associate professor at Johns Hopkins School of Education told Chabad.org. “Not only in this country but worldwide there is a learning loss, particularly for low-income children, that may endure for a generation.” Richard David , the mayor of Binghamton, N.Y., presents the city's Education and Sharing Day proclamation to Rabbi Aaron Slonim, executive director of Chabad of Binghamton. (Credit: Megan J. Brockett)

State Leaders Give Tribute to the Rebbe Reflecting on the urgency the pandemic has brought to re-energizing and promoting education, governors from Minnesota to Texas and from California to New Hampshire proclaimed Education and Sharing Day in their respective states. Recognizing that the pandemic has “disrupted the continuity and traditional models of education across our nation and around the world,” wrote Hawaii Gov. David Ige in his state’s proclamation, “has yielded opportunities for educators to adopt new teaching and learning methods, skills and technologies and focus on character development, self-empowerment and well-being of self and community.” At the same time governors such as Delaware's John C. Carney have urged local citizens to “reach out to those within your communities and work to create a better, brighter and more hopeful future for us all,” as the Delaware state Education Day proclamation stated. Charlotte Craven, the mayor of Camarillo, Calif., poses with Rabbi Aryeh Lang, who directs Chabad of Camarillo, at an Education and Sharing Day 2021 proclamation ceremony on the grounds of Gan Camarillo, a local preschool under the auspices of the Chabad center .