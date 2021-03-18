For the first time in its millenium-long history, Iceland has formally recognized Judaism as a religion. The year-long process, during which the country’s rabbi, local Jewish community members and an Icelandic attorney elucidated the Jewish religion and practices for government officials, finally paid off when it was approved on March 8.

It’s a historic step for the Land of Fire and Ice, and comes as the country’s Jews prepare to join their brethren the world over in celebration of Passover.

“For Iceland to formally recognize the world’s oldest religion is in itself very significant,” says Rabbi Avi Feldman, who together with his wife, Mushky, established Chabad-Lubavitch of Iceland in 2018, and serves as the island nation’s lone rabbi.

Some 80 percent of Icelanders legally affiliate with a religious denomination, a process that happens automatically at birth and from which they can choose to opt out. They also pay a church tax (sóknargjald), which the government directs to help support their registered religion, or, in the case of no religion, the University of Iceland. For the first time in history, Iceland’s Jews will have the choice to register as such and direct their taxes to their own religion. Among other benefits, the recognition will also allow Jewish marriage, baby-naming and funeral ceremonies to be civilly recognized. Theoretically, it can also provide for a land grant for the Jewish community in the future.

More than anything else, however, the recognition marks a coming of age for Iceland’s tiny but active—and growing—community.

“People here are very excited by this development,” says Rabbi Feldman. “It’s not just a formality; it’s a reflection of the reality for Jewish life here in Iceland.”

The Jews of Iceland have long wanted formal recognition. Seen here is the initial meeting that led to the filing of and the formal confirmation.

Julian Burgos, a marine biologist who’s been working and living in Iceland for the past 12 years, agrees. “This is significant," he tells Chabad.org. “We're now an official part of Iceland’s diverse societal fabric.”

Burgos, an active participant in Jewish communal life in Iceland, explains that until the 20th century Iceland was a small, distant country, with little immigration. “After World War II Jews began coming here in small numbers,” he notes, “but it was always a small community. Nowadays, 10 percent of the population is from abroad; it's important for the state to support this diversity, and it’s nice to be a part of it.”

Mushky Feldman agrees: “This step gives each individual a sense of belonging and a connection to Judaism in Iceland.”

The Feldmans and local Jews worked hand in hand with Páll Arnór Pálsson, a local lawyer and Israel’s honorary consul, to see the application process through.

“We never had an official Jewish community before,” notes Pálsson, whose family has been in Iceland ever since Nordic settlement began. While Jews have called the island nation home for decades, he says “this is a historic development for Iceland.”